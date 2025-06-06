The Possible Reasons This Burger Chain's Prices Are Among The Highest In Fast Food

When you think of the priciest fast food option, it's likely that one specific chain comes to mind: Shake Shack. It has a lot of great qualities — delicious burgers (which we have ranked), tasty crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes made with real ice cream and premium add-ins — but the prices are difficult to ignore. A classic Shack combo costs more than $15, while similar versions at Wendy's and McDonald's are around $12 and In-N-Out is under $10.

Shake Shack has never come out and explained the reasoning behind its pricing, but we can look into what we know. The Values page of Shake Shack's website states that it buys premium ingredients from partners who prioritize quality. The company also emphasizes that it adheres to animal welfare standards — these include no added hormones and no antibiotics in any of the meat, as well as humane treatment of animals and the use of cage-free eggs — and such standards are part of the bigger picture of what exactly is sustainable food. Overall, these practices require higher labor costs and thus result in higher consumer prices.

However, Shake Shack is not the only fast food company that can say it uses premium ingredients and practices that adhere to animal welfare standards. The In-N-Out website also boasts the quality of its meat, while the McDonald's site declares that animal welfare is a priority for it, too. So, there must be more to Shake Shack's pricing.