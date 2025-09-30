The 2 Restaurant Chains In A Legal Battle Over Trademarked Logo Use

Two of America's favorite hamburger joints are serving more than burgers these days. There's also a lawsuit heating up, a battle over logo usage that could trigger a rebrand for one of the contenders. Atlanta-based Smalls Sliders sued Denver-based Smashburger in December 2024 for trademark infringement and unfair competition, alleging that Smashburger's logo and orange color are too similar to the S-shaped orange burger logo that represents Smalls Sliders. The company isn't yet asking for damages or reimbursement from Smashburger like the plaintiffs are in Aldi's latest $10 million lawsuit — instead Smalls Sliders wants the court to grant an injunction blocking Smashburger from using the S-shaped logo or the color orange in its branding. Litigation is ongoing.

The lawsuit was triggered by Smashburger's summer 2024 rebrand, a project that included eight new menu items, changes in recipes, and the new logo. The buzz about the new Bacon Stacked Smash, Peanut Butter Cookie Shake, and Scorchin' Hot Tots didn't last long, though, before chatter turned to the logo. Smalls Sliders sent Smashburger a cease-and-desist letter in September, pointing out the company's new logo was pretty much the same as Smalls Sliders — the bright orange color, and all. Smashburger refused, so Smalls Sliders proceeded with the trademark lawsuit a couple of months later. The latest entry on the docket is from August 8, 2025, documenting the filing of an order to amend a motion filed with the court.