The 10 Most Overpriced Burger Chains In The US
How much should you pay for a burger? The answer feels like it changes every day. Burgers have complicated origins, but they're traditionally cheap fast food: With basic recipes consisting of little more than bread, beef, and a little sauce, they're not the sort of meal that's considered to break the bank. Until recently, that is. Like most fast food, it's felt like burgers have gotten more and more expensive in the last few years, and some chains are pushing customers to the limits of what they're willing to pay.
There are a few major factors which contribute to increasing price of burgers. In some cases, chains shift to a more upmarket model and introduce fancy new sauces, elevated meat blends, and trendy cooking methods. However, customers haven't always received these changes well, and chains like Shake Shack — which prides itself on quality burgers — now feel way too expensive. Elsewhere, chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's, which are commonly considered (and present themselves as) affordable, have seen prices skyrocket and left customers unwilling to buy their food. All in all, here are 10 burger stops where you'll get the worst value for your money.
Shake Shack
Of all the burger brands met with accusations of overpricing, few have been as bombarded as Shake Shack. The chain's average lunch prices are comparable to higher-end fast-casual concepts like Sweetgreen; costs that are met with disbelief and derision in both reviews and online message boards. "Shake Shack's food is extremely overpriced for what it is," states one customer on Reddit, one of many who find its cost hard to stomach. "A simple burger, fries, and shake should not total over $20. A burger by itself there costs over $10 and is not even of premium quality that justifies the hefty price." As of November 2025, a Cheeseburger from Shake Shack costs $10.29, which corroborates this customer's experience.
So why is Shake Shack so expensive? It comes down to the chain's self-styled image. Shake Shack was originally known as a fine-casual concept, which combined a laid-back style and premium, well-sourced ingredients. This unique identity gave the brand a little something special, and as such an opportunity to charge more for a fresh experience. However, as time passes and the restaurant's expansion skyrockets, Shake Shack has pivoted to a more classic fast-food style of service. As a result, it's hard for customers to continue justifying the price.
Wendy's
Wendy's may have revolutionized fast food, but it isn't a place you'd expect to spend a lot of money, right? For years and years the chain has remained in the public consciousness as a restaurant where customers can get burgers for a good price and eat in a relaxed, casual atmosphere. Well, the times they are a'changing. Customers have caught onto Wendy's raising the prices of burgers recently, with items like its Jr. Cheeseburger costing over a dollar more within a year. Simultaneously, many have also noticed that the food's quality has declined, further reinforcing the feeling that diners aren't getting what they pay for.
Wendy's was also rocked by bad PR in recent years, driven by the company's clear desire to charge customers more for their food. In 2024, the chain backtracked on a comment in which its CEO declared locations would test surge pricing based on peak demand times. With Wendy's quality-to-price ratio already so off-kilter, this statement was a bad look.
Five Guys
If you're searching for a restaurant that's unquestionably overpriced, look no further than Five Guys. Despite informal styling and down-to-earth burgers, customers frequently complain about the chain's prices. Considering how much their food used to cost, it's easy to see why. Back in the day, Five Guys offered burgers for $5 . Now the cost can be over double that amount, and well over $15 in some cases. Drinks have also seen a price hike, costing more despite remaining unchanged.
One way that Five Guys justifies higher prices is through adherence to fresh ingredients. These never-frozen ingredients are part of why Five Guys is so delicious, and a point of pride for the chain. This may well mean that costs are higher than chains that do use frozen ingredients or charge more for extra pickles, but considering what you're paying for — essentially, bread and ground meat — it's hard to figure out why Five Guys is so special.
Carl's Jr.
On the surface, Carl's Jr. seems affordable. Nothing about its branding feels upmarket or fancy, and the diner-like interiors imply a relatively cheap meal. However, this illusion is shattered when you see how much the burgers cost. Carl's Jr.'s sandwiches are amongst the priciest out there: Its Single Big Carl has been deemed one of the most expensive basic burgers in the United States, costing $6.99 at the time of this article. That's for just a single patty, cheese, lettuce, sauce, and a bun.
The rising cost of Carl's Jr. burgers hasn't gone unnoticed by customers. Multiple customers have pointed out how pricey the brand's patties have become, mourning the loss of its cheaper sandwiches. Carl's Jr. executives haven't been shy about wider struggles around food affordability either. In 2024, the former CEO of Carl's Jr.'s parent company, Andy Puzder, mentioned customers were struggling to afford food costs and would continue to do so. However, there was no mention of a price reduction in that statement — meaning diners will still be emptying their pockets if they choose the chain.
McDonald's
For most of its history, McDonald's has avoided a reputation for expensive food. Many diners perceive the chain as a fairly cheap and consistent restaurant, despite the many failed McDonald's menu items over the years. However, this affordable image has recently vanished. McDonald's now struggles against accusations of overpricing, with customers left gobsmacked by how much classic items such as Big Macs have gone up in price. Analysis by FinanceBuzz showed that out of all major fast food chains, McDonald's raised prices the most between 2014 and 2024, and more quickly than the average inflation rate. The Big Mac became 100% more expensive, and a McChicken Sandwich tripled in price in some locations.
The chain's rising costs have reached the point that even McDonald's' CEO Chris Kempczinski claims prices are out of hand. In a 2025 earnings call, Kempczinski noted that McDonald's was losing its core audience of low-income consumers. Although he's committed to dropping costs, there's not yet any evidence of a notable difference when it comes to the brand's burger pricing.
Jack in the Box
Anyone craving a burger that costs more than it's worth should head to Jack in the Box. The brand has struggled lately in regards to price, with the company increasing costs by almost 10% in 2022. Was the hike well-received by customers? Not particularly. Customers now feel that Jack in the Box is too expensive for what you get, with one Reddit user noting that "$30 gets you 2 burgers and a milkshake." While it's not uncommon to exaggerate prices for the sake of hyperbole, others have backed up this statement by echoing that the value meals have skyrocketed in price, that the sandwiches have shrunk in size. and that Jack in the Box simply isn't worth it anymore.
At least Jack in the Box has listened to customers, and recently made moves to bring prices down. In an effort to beat back shrinkflation, the chain announced in September 2025 it would introduce larger cup sizes, while simultaneously dropping the prices of certain value meals. However, Jack in the Box doesn't seem to have reduced the base prices of its burgers, which remain a common complaint.
Hardee's
Anyone who goes out for a Hardee's burger these days should expect to pay a pretty penny. Hardee's was once considered extremely affordable, with burgers costing just 15 cents in 1964. Recently, however, Hardee's has been struggling, and prices have more than doubled in the last decade or so. Its sister brand Carl's Jr. has seen the same increase, leaving customers in a struggle to keep up with cost of both restaurants' burgers.
The food from Hardee's is still considered to be decent – just a little too costly for people to stomach. "I made the mistake of wanting a simple bacon cheeseburger and the way the menu board is situated I couldn't see the price," stated one Redditor about their experience at Hardee's. "When it rang up for $8 I thought it was a mistake." While the Bacon Cheeseburger currently appears to be priced at $7.79, it's not far from what this commenter paid. Even Hardee's employees are aware of how much the chain costs, and might not eat there at all if they didn't get their food for free.
Smashburger
Smashburger's had a tough couple of years, and its prices aren't helping matters. The company has struggled to keep up with competition and retain stability amongst a constantly changing set of executives, as well as the general public's move to food delivery services. Combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, these issues have led Smashburger to lose well over 100 of its storefronts.
Unfortunately, price may also play a part in the brand's continued roadblocks. It's hard for customers to justify going to Smashburger when costs are so high, especially considering what you get for your money. Customers have aired complaints of the chain being both overpriced and low-quality, while others have highlighted an inherent problem with the chain's concept itself. Smash burgers are easy to make well, and many neighborhood joints make them far better than Smashburger itself. So why go to an expensive chain and pay more for less?
BurgerFi
BurgerFi's in a lot of trouble as well, and the cost of its burgers may have something to do with it. The chain has struggled with sales for years, and cited large amounts of debt when filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2024. While there are many reasons why the chain has experienced so much turmoil, it's hard to deny that customers have shifted away from the company thanks to elevated prices. Diners note they've paid $40 for two burgers, a couple of sides, a drink, and tip, with quality not much higher than McDonald's. Given that its BurgerFi Cheeseburger combo meal costs around $17.50, these numbers don't feel like an exaggeration. Others have echoed that the meals aren't particularly great, and some have linked its bankruptcy with an inability to lower prices.
That said, there's a reason BurgerFi feels it can keep the cost of its burgers high. The chain styles itself as a more upmarket choice, promising all-natural ingredients and a higher quality of grub. However, when customers are stating that the food just isn't all that, you have to wonder what they're doing in those kitchens.
Burger King
Much like longstanding competitor McDonald's, Burger King has not traditionally been considered overpriced. That being said, people's opinions of the chain have shifted in recent years. Burger King has become too pricey to justify for many customers, with diners turning away thanks to the higher costs of its burgers. In a TikTok posted in 2024, a diner stated that the price of a Whopper Meal for Two had almost doubled over just two years, using a coupon to demonstrate the old discount price of $8.99. As of November 2025, a Single Whopper meal can run almost $12 at some locations, with a Bacon King meal costing $14.
It's no wonder people are going elsewhere for their fast food. Burger King has seen slow sales recently, and according to Business Insider, same-store takings dropped by almost 5% in the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years. One easy way for Burger King to tempt customers back? Stop making the burgers so expensive.