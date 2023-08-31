Why It Pays To Go To Aldi's Grand Openings In Your Area
Grand openings are a special occasion all on their own, but they often come with a few unexpected extra perks for those who attend. While that's not aways true for the opening of every new store, it is often true for new Aldi locations. If you're a dedicated fan of this grocery chain, here's why you should make time for the grand opening of a store near you.
While every location is different, many Aldi fans claimed that they received free items upon attending the opening of a new Aldi store. Some fans were gifted a grab bag full of free samples, coupons, and a gift card. Others received reusable bags, and a drawing for a $100 gift card even took place at one location. Clearly, there's a little something for everyone.
You never know what will be available, but for special occasions like a grand opening, you can usually expect some kind of special offering. If you're curious what's offered to fans at a store opening near you, you can always keep track of the upcoming Aldi locations opening through the Aldi website. New stores are opening all the time, and the number of locations keeps growing.
How Aldi decides where to open new stores
Aldi is popular for some good reasons, but the grocery chain doesn't set down roots just anywhere. Aldi has a strict set of criteria that new locations have to meet to be eligible to receive a new store.
First, the chain is very specific about its parking requirements. Each new location must be able to accommodate at least 95 parking spaces. Parking needs aside, next the store also prioritizes accessibility. New Aldi stores must be accessible to the local population, preferably within three miles of populated areas. Aldi also prefers to build new locations near intersections to get traffic in the door.
If you know of a spot that meets this criteria, and are itching for another Aldi location to open near you, you can always contact an Aldi representative to let them know. Aldi boasts over 2,000 stores in the U.S. alone, and the chain grows bigger by the day with a plan to open over 800 stores in the next five years. Aldi is simply attracting a lot more customers, and a lot of it is due to the fact that it just pays to shop at Aldi.
Other unexpected perks of showing up at Aldi
While new Aldi locations opening normally can mean free stuff for fans, you don't have to wait until another store opens to buy something on the cheap. Because of Aldi's low prices, the chain doesn't even accept coupons,but there are other ways to save. For example, you can start taking advantage of Aldi Finds. These are a collection of special limited-edition seasonal items sold at lower prices than competitors. Every Wednesday Aldi Finds are restocked, and if you get to the store on the first of the restock, you'll be able to get the best picks.
Oftentimes items sold at Aldi are cheaper than other stores anyway, so you'll often be making a smart choice just by choosing to shop here to begin with. (If saving is your goal.) The lower prices are due to the grocery chain's use of generic brands, efficient store design, and smaller selection than other chains, among other things. (One example: Aldi doesn't have a deli counter.) So if there's no new store in your area, you still might be pleasantly surprised with some discounted items.