Why It Pays To Go To Aldi's Grand Openings In Your Area

Grand openings are a special occasion all on their own, but they often come with a few unexpected extra perks for those who attend. While that's not aways true for the opening of every new store, it is often true for new Aldi locations. If you're a dedicated fan of this grocery chain, here's why you should make time for the grand opening of a store near you.

While every location is different, many Aldi fans claimed that they received free items upon attending the opening of a new Aldi store. Some fans were gifted a grab bag full of free samples, coupons, and a gift card. Others received reusable bags, and a drawing for a $100 gift card even took place at one location. Clearly, there's a little something for everyone.

You never know what will be available, but for special occasions like a grand opening, you can usually expect some kind of special offering. If you're curious what's offered to fans at a store opening near you, you can always keep track of the upcoming Aldi locations opening through the Aldi website. New stores are opening all the time, and the number of locations keeps growing.