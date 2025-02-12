The Major US Grocery Chain Promising Its Biggest Ever Expansion In 2025

Good news is on the horizon for Aldi shoppers. This major grocery chain announced on its website that it will open more than 225 locations in 2025, just one of the big Aldi changes for 2025. This is the most stores the company has opened in a single year in its entire history operating in the United States.

The new stores are just the beginning, too; it's part of a five-year strategy for growth throughout the United States. That plan should see roughly 800 new stores opening throughout the next half-decade. The company's plan has already been in place for a few years, with 2024 showing big growth as well; that year, the company opened almost 120 stores.

CEO Jason Hart said of the growth, "With our expansion across the country, [Aldi] is earning the trust of more shoppers in more communities than ever before, bringing us closer to becoming America's first stop for groceries." In other words, if you're a fan of the strategies that allow Aldi to be so cheap, you'll now have more locations to choose from when you go hunting for bargains.