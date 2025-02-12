The Major US Grocery Chain Promising Its Biggest Ever Expansion In 2025
Good news is on the horizon for Aldi shoppers. This major grocery chain announced on its website that it will open more than 225 locations in 2025, just one of the big Aldi changes for 2025. This is the most stores the company has opened in a single year in its entire history operating in the United States.
The new stores are just the beginning, too; it's part of a five-year strategy for growth throughout the United States. That plan should see roughly 800 new stores opening throughout the next half-decade. The company's plan has already been in place for a few years, with 2024 showing big growth as well; that year, the company opened almost 120 stores.
CEO Jason Hart said of the growth, "With our expansion across the country, [Aldi] is earning the trust of more shoppers in more communities than ever before, bringing us closer to becoming America's first stop for groceries." In other words, if you're a fan of the strategies that allow Aldi to be so cheap, you'll now have more locations to choose from when you go hunting for bargains.
How Aldi will be implementing this growth strategy
While some of the stores opening in 2025 will be brand new, the company has announced that others will actually be conversions of already existing Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets as part of Aldi's acquisition of Southeastern Grocers. The total number of conversions is expected to reach 220 stores over the next two years. For 2025 specifically, there are slated to be roughly 100 converted locations re-opening toward the end of the year.
Another part of the expansion plan involves Aldi moving into the Midwest and Northeast. It's also looking to boost its presence in Southern California and Arizona and expand its reach into Las Vegas and other parts of the country. So, even if shopping at Aldi wasn't previously convenient in your area, with all these new openings, it's going to become much easier to get your hands on low-priced, high-quality buys like these 13 items that are cheaper at Aldi than other grocery stores. Just don't forget to check out the aisle of shame to make your shopping trip complete!