Aldi's Golden Tickets Are A Rare Reward: Here's How To Get One

Even though Aldi stocks a variety of chocolate bars, the chain is rarely associated with Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. However, Aldi does give fans a chance to score a Golden Ticket, a reward worth $2,200 in gift cards. Golden Tickets are rare because they're only given out in limited quantities during special events.

It turns out that it pays to go to Aldi grand opening events; The first 100 customers get a Golden Ticket, which gives them a chance to win an Aldi gift card worth $10, $25, or $100. No purchase is necessary, but snagging a spot at the front of the line when the store opens is a key move.

Grand openings aren't great days to sleep in if you want to score a Golden Ticket. One customer arrived before 8:00 a.m. for an 8:45 a.m. store opening, only to find more than 100 people already waiting. She may not have gotten a Golden Ticket but — thanks to her consolation prize of an Aldi reusable shopping bag and a keychain quarter holder — at least she'll never have to ask an Aldi staff member for a quarter to unlock the shopping cart.