Aldi's Golden Tickets Are A Rare Reward: Here's How To Get One
Even though Aldi stocks a variety of chocolate bars, the chain is rarely associated with Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. However, Aldi does give fans a chance to score a Golden Ticket, a reward worth $2,200 in gift cards. Golden Tickets are rare because they're only given out in limited quantities during special events.
It turns out that it pays to go to Aldi grand opening events; The first 100 customers get a Golden Ticket, which gives them a chance to win an Aldi gift card worth $10, $25, or $100. No purchase is necessary, but snagging a spot at the front of the line when the store opens is a key move.
Grand openings aren't great days to sleep in if you want to score a Golden Ticket. One customer arrived before 8:00 a.m. for an 8:45 a.m. store opening, only to find more than 100 people already waiting. She may not have gotten a Golden Ticket but — thanks to her consolation prize of an Aldi reusable shopping bag and a keychain quarter holder — at least she'll never have to ask an Aldi staff member for a quarter to unlock the shopping cart.
Aldi grand opening perks for shoppers
Aldi uses a simple system to determine who is eligible for a Golden Ticket. Shoppers in line are given a numbered card. If your number is 100 or below, you'll get a Golden Ticket to redeem inside the store. But if you aren't among the lucky 100, all is not lost. By scanning a QR code located on a large sign inside the store, shoppers can enter to win a $500 Aldi gift card no matter when they arrive. Even so, this sweepstakes is only available on grand opening days during store hours.
Historically, during Aldi's ribbon-cutting events, the store has also rewarded shoppers with more than just Golden Tickets. Everyone who attends a grand opening gets a reusable Aldi shopping bag, plus, shoppers can also enter to win a year's supply of Aldi produce, while enjoying samples of different exclusive products. Keep in mind, however, that grand opening perks vary from location to location.
If your town doesn't have an Aldi yet, just hold tight. Aldi has big plans to expand over the next few years with a goal of opening 800 new stores by 2028 — which means many more chances for devoted fans to get their hands on a Golden Ticket.