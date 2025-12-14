9 Things Trader Joe's Employees Can't Stand

Trader Joe's employees have an impeccable reputation for being friendly, helpful, and conversational, which is part of what makes the shopping experience so delightful and unique. They are always willing to lend a hand to help you find an item you're looking for or have a pleasant conversation at the register. However, despite the smiles and the patient demeanor, some customer habits can really frustrate them.

We gathered intel from current and former Trader Joe's employees to see what customers do that makes their lives more miserable. Many of these pet peeves aren't obvious to customers, and some even come from attempts to be helpful that actually have the opposite effect. From well-intentioned shoppers who accidentally slow down the checkout lane to rude parking-lot offenders who turn already-cramped spaces into absolute chaos, there are certain habits that TJ's employees secretly (or not so secretly) cannot stand. To make the most of your own shopping experience as well as make the lives of those helping you in the store just a little bit easier, check out this list and see if you're guilty of one or two of them yourself.