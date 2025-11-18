7 Ways Trader Joe's Is Better Than Aldi
Aldi is a bargain grocery store known for its discounted prices and "no frills" shopping experience. Trader Joe's is a unique supermarket that is also praised for its affordable pricing, but offers a more "vibey" shopping experience. However, there's a connection between Aldi and Trader Joe's that many don't know. Two German brothers originally owned Aldi, but when they were unable to agree on the direction of the company, the store was split into Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd. Aldi Süd evolved into the Aldi we know in the U.S. today, while Aldi Nord acquired Trader Joe's as a subsidiary in 1979.
Today, other than a similar business model that relies on private-label brands to keep costs low for customers, the stores remain entirely disconnected, and there are some significant differences in the customer experience. Trader Joe's stands out for having higher-quality items, a wider selection of unique products, and a pleasant shopping experience crafted by notoriously happy and helpful staff members. We put the grocery store rivals head-to-head and found seven ways that Trader Joe's is better than Aldi.
Trader Joe's has a better wine selection
In addition to an eclectic assortment of food products, Trader Joe's has gained a reputation for its impressive and affordable wine selection. The company carries several popular offerings from both national brands and its private label in the Trader Joe's alcohol department. Typically, the private label wines offer the best value, with some bottles costing less than $10. According to fans online, there is something to satisfy every wine drinker's preference. "They have several decent Italian reds for almost nothing. Look for the DOC label", says one TJ's shopper on Reddit. If rosé is more up your alley, Redditors claim the TJ's Bandol rosé is "banging" and costs less than $15.
With so many options to choose from, the general consensus among Redditors is that "It is rather amazing the quality of wine they have for under $20." While Aldi does also carry some affordable bottles of wine, most Aldi stores in the U.S. strictly carry private label, and you won't be able to find national brands. The selection is much smaller, so TJ's is your safer bet if you're a shopper who likes to have options.
Trader Joe's has a better flower and plants selection
Aldi's flower selection is extremely hit or miss. The selection is dependent on location and time of year. Aldi shoppers seem to notice them around holidays like Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, and when they are in stock, they're fairly reasonably priced compared to other stores. However, even when the flowers are in stock, they may or may not be fresh. Comparatively, Trader Joe's always comes stocked with flower bouquets, bundles, and potted plants year-round.
Customers tend to praise Trader Joe's flower selection for being fresh, inexpensive, and beautiful. Small bundles can go for less than $4, and customers appreciate the ability to mix and match smaller bundles to customize a larger bouquet. One shopper on Reddit even claims that TJ's has "better flowers than most florists". Another Reddit user shared a tip that helps her TJ's flowers last longer than two weeks: "I buy flowers that aren't fully open. I take them home and cut off the ends and put them in a case with cold water." In addition to flowers, Trader Joe's carries various potted plants to spruce up the home, including monstera for $12.99 and small potted succulents for $4.99.
Trader Joe's is known for its helpful and happy staff
The Trader Joe's experience comes down to more than its products. The store has crafted a laid-back, welcoming atmosphere that aims to make the grocery shopping experience more enjoyable and less of a chore. In fact, the Trader Joe's crew members are so friendly that a rumor took over the internet that the employees are actually trained to flirt with customers (though TJ's CEO quickly shut this down). Rather, the staff is encouraged to be helpful, high-energy, and genuinely invested in making customers' days better, which might be misinterpreted as flirting. Regardless of how busy the store becomes, staff members make an effort to engage, provide product recommendations, check for products in the back, and help shoppers in any other way.
Trader Joe's employees chime in on the conversation to explain just what makes them genuinely excited to greet and help customers. An employee online explained that TJ's is the best retail work environment they've seen and that people are genuinely happy to be there compared to other stores where employees face low wages, lack of benefits, and low morale. Another Redditor explained, "It's easily the best job I've ever had and I would be happy to work at TJ's for the rest of my life." In comparison, Aldi is more focused on keeping costs low and providing a no-frills shopping experience.
Trader Joe's frozen food selection is unbeatable
Trader Joe's frozen food section is legendary, with everything from unique ready-made meals to seasoned meats and side dishes. Customers appreciate that there is something for everyone, with options ranging from fried rice, wontons, and soup dumplings to Spanish omelets, hashbrowns, and butter chicken. Aldi, however, doesn't receive as much praise for its freezer section. One Redditor compared the two: "In terms of frozen goods, I think TJ's has way more variety and unique items. For example, was there last week and found 3-4 types of frozen Asian inspired chicken. Does my Aldi have that? Absolutely not." Trader Joe's does an excellent job of rotating new products in to keep the selection fresh while also keeping the frozen section stocked with the staples that customers love and look for weekly.
Another Reddit user chimed in to say, "They're drastically different stores". Where Aldi tends to be the more convenient grocery store option for many shoppers, Trader Joe's products are more "inventive" and typically seen as higher quality. Aldi has the staples, but between the single-serve options and budget-friendly prices, you can make far more unique meals, snacks, desserts, and appetizers strictly using TJ's frozen goods. For the busy parent, there are also several Trader Joe's frozen foods that kids love. This makes it the obvious winner, especially for the lazy cook in all of us.
Extra virgin olive oil is less expensive at Trader Joe's
While Aldi has a reputation for its low prices, there are a few select items in which Trader Joe's food prices actually beat Aldi's. In fact, there are several delicious Trader Joe's foods that you can buy for less than $5. One product that is less expensive at TJ's than Aldi is extra virgin olive oil. Olive oil is notoriously spendy, but it's a cooking staple that every home kitchen needs. Trader Joe's extra virgin olive oil costs $10.99 for a 33.8-ounce bottle, or 33 cents per ounce. Meanwhile, Aldi's Simply Nature organic extra virgin olive oil costs $7.99 for a 19.9-ounce bottle, or 40 cents per ounce.
Not only is the TJ's bottle a better value, but it is significantly larger, making it the obvious choice for bargain shoppers as well as those who want to limit the number of trips they have to make to the grocery store. Additionally, in a famous study published by the National Consumers League, researchers found that several grocery store olive oil brands were mislabeling their product as "extra virgin" when testing found they were not pure. Fortunately, both Trader Joe's Extra Virgin California Estate Olive Oil and 100% Italian Organic Extra Olive Oil passed the test on legitimacy and are, in fact, classified as extra virgin with no flavor defects.
You can find far more unique specialty food items at Trader Joe's
Customers celebrate Trader Joe's for having an incredibly innovative selection of products. Where Aldi carries your grocery store staples, TJ's offers a constantly rotating inventory of particularly unique foods that make it stand out from its grocery store competitors. In fact, it managed to become one of the top two American grocers through its "exotic-yet-affordable private label products," according to Forbes. Through its private label, TJ's provides a wide array of international flavors that are a hit with customers online. It brings authentic dishes like Korean kimbap, orange chicken, and tempura cauliflower into home kitchens in convenient, ready-made packages.
You can find flavors from all over the world in almost every section of the store, and the private label allows the store to offer this eclectic assortment of products for reasonable prices to consumers. Find beef birria and pork gyoza potstickers in the frozen section or high-quality artisan cheeses, dips, and spreads that pair with a huge selection of snacks. There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to sharing the best TJ's finds, and customers share their favorite ways to prepare them.
Trader Joe's has the trendy and seasonal selection
Few grocery stores can hold a candle to the impressive seasonal rotation of products at Trader Joe's. In fact, the seasonal items are one of the major draws to the store, especially in light of viral TikTok trends. TJ's fanatics have created Reddit threads dedicated to tracking returning fall favorites that customers look forward to all year, as well as discovering new fall finds. These customers can't get enough of products like butternut squash mac and cheese, maple kettle corn, apple cider donuts, and more. Outside of its ready-made fall-inspired meals and snacks, Trader Joe's also carries several fall ingredients that customers love to use in their own cooking. Take the maple butter or autumnal harvest creamy pasta sauce, for example.
In comparison, Aldi offers seasonal items through the "Aldi Finds" section of the store. This section carries limited-time specialty items like Southern Grove Apple Cider Cinnamon Cashews, Berryhill Pumpkin Maple Spread, and Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches. However, these finds are typically only ordered in small quantities for limited amounts of time. Products are only available while supplies last, so customers have found it difficult to get their hands on some of the exciting seasonal products.