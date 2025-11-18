7 Ways Trader Joe's Is Better Than Aldi

Aldi is a bargain grocery store known for its discounted prices and "no frills" shopping experience. Trader Joe's is a unique supermarket that is also praised for its affordable pricing, but offers a more "vibey" shopping experience. However, there's a connection between Aldi and Trader Joe's that many don't know. Two German brothers originally owned Aldi, but when they were unable to agree on the direction of the company, the store was split into Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd. Aldi Süd evolved into the Aldi we know in the U.S. today, while Aldi Nord acquired Trader Joe's as a subsidiary in 1979.

Today, other than a similar business model that relies on private-label brands to keep costs low for customers, the stores remain entirely disconnected, and there are some significant differences in the customer experience. Trader Joe's stands out for having higher-quality items, a wider selection of unique products, and a pleasant shopping experience crafted by notoriously happy and helpful staff members. We put the grocery store rivals head-to-head and found seven ways that Trader Joe's is better than Aldi.