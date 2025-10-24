Trader Joe's Etiquette And Rules Every Shopper Should Know

The return policy at Trader Joe's is great. You can return any item for a number of reasons. There were rotten strawberries hiding in the middle? Happens to everybody. Buyer's remorse because you bought an overpriced Trader Joe's item? Sure. You didn't like the taste? Fair enough. Lenient policies like this don't exist in many places. It's a good idea, then, for customers to operate in good faith, too.

People claiming to be Trader Joe's employees on Reddit have some wild return stories. One thread included a woman who would take meat directly off the shelf and bring it to the manager's desk for return processing — the employee said, "... and [she] had been getting away with it for a while until we caught on." Another post had an employee confessing that while they process returns as per company policy, sometimes the things customers ask for make them cringe. They said, "I literally had someone say they were moving so they cleared out their pantry of all Trader Joe's items (yes, even expired/seasonal/discontinued junk) and returned it for cash."

Someone else chimed in with a reminder that crew members aren't paid enough to care why someone is returning something. Still, there's a certain amount of pressure being part of the team who is nevertheless entrusted with cash-handling decisions. So, it's in everyone's best interest that you return items with some common sense restraint. Don't be the person who ruins the policy for everyone.