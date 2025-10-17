The 10 Worst Things About Shopping At Trader Joe's

All supermarkets have their ups and their downs, and Trader Joe's is no different. The store may pride itself on its friendly, laid-back attitude and distinctive but familiar food products, but it's not a universally positive shopping experience. There are plenty of things that annoy people about heading to this store, and while the fact that Trader Joe's items can be more expensive than other grocery stores is one of them, customers routinely get frustrated with the sheer physical experience of being in one of its supermarkets. Cramped, illogical floor plans, crowds, and an over-presence of staff on the shop floor are just a few of the things that irk Trader Joe's shoppers, and make buying food there more of a trial than you might expect.

Other things make shopping at Trader Joe's a worse experience than it should be, stemming from decisions made by upper management that customers just can't get on board with. Why, for example, is there still no loyalty scheme or ability to order groceries online? Why does Trader Joe's insist on discontinuing all of your favorite items the moment that you discover them? Plus, what's the deal with its foods seeming nutritious when they're actually not that healthy? If you've ever had a gripe about shopping at TJ's, you're likely to find it here.