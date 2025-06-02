9 Kitchen Cleaning Products From Trader Joe's You Should Be Stocking Up On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Trader Joe's is known as a haven for unique snacks and frozen treats. Beyond that, though, the uniquely stocked shelves of Trader Joe's are also known for having an impressive lineup of kitchen cleaning products. Whether you are looking to battle stubborn stains, combat lingering odors, or save money on your everyday soaps and disinfectants, Trader Joe's has numerous affordable and effective cleaning products to suit your cleaning needs. As an added bonus, items in the Trader Joe's cleaning line also have a reputation for being environmentally friendly and for not using harmful or irritating chemicals in their formulas.
As someone who's purchased and personally tested a vast assortment of Trader Joe's cleaning products, I compiled this list to include what I consider some of the best kitchen cleaning products money can buy at Trader Joe's. Based on factors including quality, price, durability, and uniqueness, these nine products are so great that they have become repeat buys for me.
1. Cedarwood & Sage Multi-Purpose Cleaner
No kitchen is complete without a great multi-purpose cleaner, and Trader Joe's Cedarwood & Sage Multi-Purpose Cleaner is one of my favorites of all time. Known for its subtle and clean scent, this cleaner is an excellent choice for wiping down countertops, appliances, and mirrors, and cleaning up kitchen spills. As of 2025, this cleaner has a new formula that keeps the same plant-based cleaning ingredients but removes synthetic dyes and ingredients like methylisothiazolinone and laureth/myreth-5 — a move in line with West Virginia's 2025 ban on food dyes. This product is also biodegradable and safe for cleaning any surface that's water-safe, and judging by the reviews, I'm not the only customer who's delighted by how effective it is.
While I wouldn't say this cleaner is the strongest or most powerful option on the market, it continues to be one of my most-used Trader Joe's cleaning products for its versatility and for its scent, which is far less irritating than many other multi-purpose cleaners I've tried. If you're looking for a gentle but enjoyable everyday cleaner, Trader Joe's Multi-Purpose Cleaner in Cedarwood & Sage, sold for just $3.99, is one of the store's best-value products.
2. Slim Size Paper Towels
No kitchen is complete without a roll of paper towels, which can be used for a variety of household tasks, and Trader Joe's Slim Size Paper Towels are a unique twist on this classic kitchen product. Each roll of these paper towels is about half the width of the store's standard paper towels, making this a compact product that's easy to store and doesn't hog cabinet space. If you're like me and live in a small space, every inch of storage counts, making this compact version extremely convenient. Priced at $3.99 for a three-roll pack, these paper towels are also very affordable.
Another plus is that these paper towels are made with 100% recycled paper and come in recyclable packaging, making them environmentally conscious choices. In addition, the Slim Size Paper Towels contain no chlorine bleach. Despite their small size, these paper towels do a great job handling spills and wiping away grime in my kitchen.
3. All-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner
Soap and water can only go so far — sometimes, a powerful disinfectant is necessary to clean your kitchen as thoroughly as possible to keep yourself safe from harmful germs and bacteria. Trader Joe's All-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner uses ingredients like hydrogen peroxide to combat mold and mildew, and wipe away gross smells and hard-to-remove stains. Happy customers reportedly love this product too.
To use, simply spray this mixture on your target area until it is covered in the liquid, then wait 20 minutes before wiping or scrubbing away the mess. In my experience, it's been effective in removing even the toughest grime in my kitchen area. A big reason that I keep repurchasing this item is that it doesn't include ingredients like chlorine bleach, phosphates, or sodium laureth sulfate, which can be potentially irritating to the eyes, throat, nose, and lungs if inhaled. For $3.99, the Trader Joe's All Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner is an inexpensive product that doesn't sacrifice quality.
4. Pop-Up Sponges
If I had to pick my all-time favorite Trader Joe's cleaning product, it is possible that the Trader Joe's Pop-Up Sponges would be my #1 selection. One pack comes with 12 dehydrated sponge slices that "pop up" and completely transform into large fluffy sponges with a little water. Their dehydrated form makes them easy to store, as they take up little to no space underneath your sink. One rave review on Reddit mentioned that, "They last forever, take up very little space when not 'expanded' yet."
The sponges are made from natural vegetable cellulose which, as an added bonus, makes these sponges compostable. While they're soft, they're also grippy and strong enough to tackle grime and remove stuck-on food from dishes. One of my favorite ways to use these sponges is by slicing them into smaller pieces and unique shapes so I can customize them for my needs. Overall, they offer the durability and absorbency you want without the environmental guilt that plastic-based sponges come with.
5. Liquid Dish Soap
No kitchen cleaning collection is complete without good-quality dish soap, and thankfully, Trader Joe's has several excellent options available for purchase. A reason I love this dish soap is because it's tough on grime but gentle on my skin, ensuring that I'm able to wash dishes without feeling dried out. Like many of Trader Joe's other cleaning products, these soaps don't use artificial colors or synthetic fragrances. Instead, they're scented with oils and herbs to create scents like Lavender Tea Tree and Citrus. As an added benefit, they're also biodegradable.
One thing to note is that Trader Joe's Liquid Dish Soap is very sudsy, which can be a pro or a con depending on your personal preference. Even so, in my experience, both variations of this soap do a great job of deep-cleaning dishes. For just $2.99 for a 25-fluid-ounce bottle, this soap is certainly reasonably priced as well.
6. Sea Breeze Castile Soap
Keeping your hands clean is necessary in any kitchen, and Trader Joe's has several soap options that are up to the task. Trader Joe's Sea Breeze Castile Soap is a crowd-favorite soap, despite being a newer product on Trader Joe's shelves. This gentle soap is plant-based, biodegradable, and feels extremely luxurious on the skin.
As someone with sensitive skin, I appreciate the olive and coconut oils that this soap includes, as they keep my hands feeling soft and moisturized. However, the true selling point of this soap is the incredible "Sea Breeze" scent, which is refreshing, crisp, and perfect for the summer season. For $3.99 a bottle, this soap is one I find myself stocking up on — especially since, as of 2025, it's a limited-edition offering. If you want to try this incredible soap, I recommend getting it as soon as possible before it flies off the shelves, potentially for good.
7. Waffle Weave Cotton Kitchen Towels
There are so many great deals at Trader Joe's, and these Waffle Weave Cotton Kitchen Towels are certainly one of them. Trader Joe's charges just $7.99 for a three-pack of these soft cotton towels. The material of these towels and the unique waffle weave used to make them create a super absorbent product that I use every single day in my kitchen.
Whether used to pick up spills, as a dish drying towel or just to wipe your hands, these towels are extremely versatile. The quality is readily apparent in this product, and after washing them, they've continued to get softer without losing absorbency or shape. These towels also received a recent upgrade at Trader Joe's, and the quality and value have quickly made it an easy favorite item of mine, and one I recommend often.
8. Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray
While most people may think of this product as something to take on the go, I find myself keeping a bottle of Trader Joe's Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray in my kitchen as well. This tiny but mighty spray costs just $1.99, making this a cheap item perfect for ensuring my hands are germ-free before cooking or eating. While hand sanitizer should not be used in place of washing hands before cooking, it's a great way to keep your hands extra clean.
Probably the most unique thing about this item is the lavender oil that gives it a stunning smell. Unlike the typical chemical scent many hand sanitizers have, this product smells like a delicate, flowery perfume. With added ingredients like aloe and vitamin E, it'll help your hands to stay soft and moisturized too. Compact and portable, this Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray is an easy way to make disinfecting your hands a daily habit in your kitchen.
9. Baking Soda
While you won't find this ingredient in the cleaning aisle, baking soda is genuinely one of the best cleaning agents for your kitchen, and Trader Joe's Baking Soda will do the job perfectly. Beyond its role in baking, this white powder is perfect for scrubbing off grime or deodorizing any area that may need it. I personally keep an opened box inside my refrigerator at all times, to get rid of any potential lingering smells.
There are so many impressive and inexpensive items that can be found in a Trader Joe's, and the cleaning aisle is no exception. All of the items on this list cost less than $10, making them perfect for keeping your kitchen clean without breaking the bank on your next shopping trip. The next time you head to Trader Joe's I highly recommend giving one or more of these excellent products a try.
How we selected Trader Joe's best cleaning products
Every Trader Joe's stocks a slight variation in the items on sale, and some of those items may also differ in price from location to location. I've personally tried all the items on this list, and reviewed them here based on factors such as price, quality, and effectiveness in cleaning — these are all items I've personally purchased at a New York City Trader Joe's location in the past month. The prices reflect what's currently offered on the Trader Joe's website.
As an avid at-home chef, I know the importance of keeping your kitchen clean, and I've used all of the items in this article on numerous occasions, to ensure that my judgments were fair — although personal bias on factors like smell and texture preference did affect my choices. I also looked at online reviews, to see which products have strong public reviews and positive receptions.