The New Trader Joe's Mini Totes Are Going For An Absurd Amount Of Money On eBay

Whenever Trader Joe's mini totes — which are simply smaller versions of the classic reusable kind bearing the T.J.'S logo — are sold, fans of the grocery store go into a frenzy. The bags were introduced in March 2024, and when they returned that September, the lines to buy the mini totes were ridiculous, with some shoppers queueing up hours before the store opened to buy the coveted items.

Whenever the totes are unavailable, Trader Joe's shoppers seem to miss them more than they miss even the most beloved discontinued T.J.'s items, like its honey butter potato chips or chile lime mayonnaise. Luckily for these devotees, Trader Joe's started selling them again in April 2025, this time in pastel colors that are perfect for springtime. As always, the totes are priced at $2.99 each. If the frenzy of the past is any indication, then it's very likely that your local T.J.'s has already sold out of its new pastel mini totes — and if it hasn't, it probably will very soon.

In response, eBay sellers are taking advantage of the high demand. If you check the website to see if anyone is reselling, you'll find plenty of listings. However, many of those listings are selling the totes for an absurd amount of money: Thousands of dollars, to be exact.

