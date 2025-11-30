How To Make Trader Joe's Viral Dumpling Bake
If you're a foodie, you've likely scrolled through countless viral recipes that promise to deliver on flavor, speed, and convenience. One such recipe making the rounds is Trader Joe's viral dumpling bake. Quick to assemble with pantry staples, a few fresh ingredients from the fridge, and a packet of Trader Joe's frozen chicken gyoza potstickers, this dish is creamy, spicy, and packed with a host of inviting textures. Better yet, everything bakes together in one dish and can be left unmonitored in the oven. Showcased in a Tiktok from @manabites, this recipe features two groups of ingredients. The first set is for the spicy sauce that the dumplings simmer in. The second is for the fragrant and fresh topping.
To begin, combine coconut milk, red curry paste, minced garlic, grated ginger, soy sauce, honey, and rice vinegar in an ovenproof dish before scattering over some leafy greens, such as bok choy or baby spinach. Feel free to sub the honey for brown sugar or use lime juice instead of vinegar if they're more convenient. Next, place your Trader Joe's frozen chicken Gyoza potstickers in the creamy mixture in a single layer, cover with foil, and bake for 25-30 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until the sauce is bubbling (it should turn a rich red color and thicken up slightly). Finally, top your bake with a handful of chopped scallions, fresh cilantro, sesame seeds, and a drizzle of chili oil or chili crisp before digging in.
Simple ways to elevate your dumpling bake
There are an abundance of similar dumpling bake recipes online that include several other Trader Joe's products in the ingredients list. For instance, you can use TJ's Soyaki, which is a mixture of soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and sesame seeds, instead of using soy sauce and fresh aromatics, to save time. Trader Joe's also stocks a Thai-style red curry sauce, which isn't as thick or spicy as a classic paste; it's perfect if you prefer your bake to have a milder flavor. There's also plenty of room to experiment with adding peanut butter, oyster sauce, or Thai or Vietnamese fish sauce to the base for a saltier twang. The coconut milk can be subbed for a combination of broth and heavy cream too. While the finished dish won't be as rich, the broth will dilute some of the heat coming from the curry paste (Massaman, Panang, or Thai green curry paste are all incredible options).
The best thing about bakes is their simplicity and speed (for example, a chicken Alfredo dump and bake can be assembled with pantry ingredients in minutes). However, if you like your dumplings to have a crispy bottom and tender middle, you can adapt the recipe and bake your potstickers separately before adding them into the sauce at the last minute. Air frying your potstickers elicits the tastiest results. Plus, you won't need to mess around with frying pans.