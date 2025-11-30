How To Make Trader Joe's Viral Dumpling Bake

If you're a foodie, you've likely scrolled through countless viral recipes that promise to deliver on flavor, speed, and convenience. One such recipe making the rounds is Trader Joe's viral dumpling bake. Quick to assemble with pantry staples, a few fresh ingredients from the fridge, and a packet of Trader Joe's frozen chicken gyoza potstickers, this dish is creamy, spicy, and packed with a host of inviting textures. Better yet, everything bakes together in one dish and can be left unmonitored in the oven. Showcased in a Tiktok from @manabites, this recipe features two groups of ingredients. The first set is for the spicy sauce that the dumplings simmer in. The second is for the fragrant and fresh topping.

To begin, combine coconut milk, red curry paste, minced garlic, grated ginger, soy sauce, honey, and rice vinegar in an ovenproof dish before scattering over some leafy greens, such as bok choy or baby spinach. Feel free to sub the honey for brown sugar or use lime juice instead of vinegar if they're more convenient. Next, place your Trader Joe's frozen chicken Gyoza potstickers in the creamy mixture in a single layer, cover with foil, and bake for 25-30 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until the sauce is bubbling (it should turn a rich red color and thicken up slightly). Finally, top your bake with a handful of chopped scallions, fresh cilantro, sesame seeds, and a drizzle of chili oil or chili crisp before digging in.