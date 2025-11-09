The Old-School Grocery Store Chain You May Soon Only Find In 2 States

Regional grocery stores in America are known for honing in on products and cuisines that are most in demand in any given area. In fact, plenty of people wish some of these regional supermarket chains were national. However, one chain that has attempted expansion in the past has announced it will instead be downsizing in the near future, going from a staple across the Southern United States to one that will primarily be found within the state of Florida. The chain in question is none other than Winn-Dixie, a Jacksonville-based grocery store that has announced that it will be selling 32 locations that are still operating throughout Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Georgia, the latter of which will retain a handful of stores in communities near the Florida border. In the aftermath, Winn-Dixie plans to open three new locations in Northern Florida to begin the store's more Florida-centric agenda moving forward.

Winn-Dixie first opened its doors in Miami, Florida, back in 1925, and while the major grocery chain was expected to close several locations as of early 2025, its century of existence seemingly spurred the company's decision to focus primarily on its home state. "As we enter our next century as The Winn-Dixie Company — a brand-new 100-year-old company — we are accelerating growth where our roots run deepest while staying true to our purpose of feeding and enriching the communities, families, and neighbors who have supported us for generations," Winn-Dixie CEO and Chairman Anthony Hucker explained in a statement (via USA Today).