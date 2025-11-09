The Old-School Grocery Store Chain You May Soon Only Find In 2 States
Regional grocery stores in America are known for honing in on products and cuisines that are most in demand in any given area. In fact, plenty of people wish some of these regional supermarket chains were national. However, one chain that has attempted expansion in the past has announced it will instead be downsizing in the near future, going from a staple across the Southern United States to one that will primarily be found within the state of Florida. The chain in question is none other than Winn-Dixie, a Jacksonville-based grocery store that has announced that it will be selling 32 locations that are still operating throughout Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Georgia, the latter of which will retain a handful of stores in communities near the Florida border. In the aftermath, Winn-Dixie plans to open three new locations in Northern Florida to begin the store's more Florida-centric agenda moving forward.
Winn-Dixie first opened its doors in Miami, Florida, back in 1925, and while the major grocery chain was expected to close several locations as of early 2025, its century of existence seemingly spurred the company's decision to focus primarily on its home state. "As we enter our next century as The Winn-Dixie Company — a brand-new 100-year-old company — we are accelerating growth where our roots run deepest while staying true to our purpose of feeding and enriching the communities, families, and neighbors who have supported us for generations," Winn-Dixie CEO and Chairman Anthony Hucker explained in a statement (via USA Today).
Winn-Dixie intends to reclaim its former glory through downsizing
For the thousands of people who will be without their local Winn-Dixies in the near future, this loss is likely a very bittersweet one. While many have loved to frequent Winn-Dixie locations over the years, several online have noted that the chain has gone downhill recently in one way or another. Whether it's the quality and prices of the products or the outdated décor and vibe of the stores themselves, many have found the chain has become less enticing, and its finances have reflected that.
Winn-Dixie has been through several ebbs and flows in its 100-year history. The past 20 years have been especially difficult for the brand to endure. Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2005 and yet again in 2018, Winn-Dixie was eventually acquired by Aldi in 2024, an ownership that only ended up lasting for one year and that some consumers called actively detrimental to the brand's quality. With Aldi selling Winn-Dixie to private investors in 2025 and current CEO Anthony Hucker now in control, the company intends to finally right the ship by returning to doing business primarily in its home state (and near the border of it), where the chain has the strongest presence and appeal by far.