These 20 Costco Food Items Have Seen Big Price Jumps Since 2020

The major appeal of Costco — besides its food court — is savings. You can save money because you're buying in bulk and so many items are simply inexpensive. Whatever the case may be, if you're at Costco, you're probably looking for savings. Of course, supermarket shopping with an eye on your budget is never as easy as shopping at one store. At Daily Meal, we try to help: We've written about Costco must-haves for under $5, and we've written about overpriced Costco items. Now, it's time to take a look at what challenges inflation hath wrought.

It has been disappointing to watch these items' prices go up and up in the first half of the 2020s. Maybe that's the story with supermarkets everywhere, but we were counting on you, Costco. With the caveat that prices vary from place to place, and the fact that grocery costs fluctuate in general, here are some Costco items that have really jumped in price in the last half-decade.