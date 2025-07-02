These 20 Costco Food Items Have Seen Big Price Jumps Since 2020
The major appeal of Costco — besides its food court — is savings. You can save money because you're buying in bulk and so many items are simply inexpensive. Whatever the case may be, if you're at Costco, you're probably looking for savings. Of course, supermarket shopping with an eye on your budget is never as easy as shopping at one store. At Daily Meal, we try to help: We've written about Costco must-haves for under $5, and we've written about overpriced Costco items. Now, it's time to take a look at what challenges inflation hath wrought.
It has been disappointing to watch these items' prices go up and up in the first half of the 2020s. Maybe that's the story with supermarkets everywhere, but we were counting on you, Costco. With the caveat that prices vary from place to place, and the fact that grocery costs fluctuate in general, here are some Costco items that have really jumped in price in the last half-decade.
Kirkland Signature organic diced tomatoes, 8-count
Eight cans of diced tomatoes in one case is the exact kind of thing you want to buy in bulk. Canned tomatoes are versatile and contribute to a range of cuisines. This pantry staple was $5.99 in 2020, but now goes for $10.52 in 2025. That's almost double the price in five years. We're willing to bet your wages haven't gone up that much during this time.
The proverbial mercury on the tomato price meter might not be finished rising, either. With the looming will-we or won't-we threat of tariffs being imposed on Mexico, tomato prices could continue to rise as the summer of 2025 goes on.
Kirkland Signature Fully Cooked Bacon
At Costco, a pack of everyone's favorite breakfast meat used to be $11.49. In 2025, some hickory-smoked bacon lists at $18.12. Maybe pork prices do a lot of fluctuating, but this feels absurd. We just want to cook a special breakfast on the weekends.
Pork costs can rise and fall for a myriad of reasons. The hog market is notoriously volatile, but so is the grain market. Outside factors like demand for exports and global trade policy can also affect prices. In short, your bacon isn't merely Farmer Brown sending off cuts to the supermarket. Still, a jump from $9.99 to $18.12 in half a decade feels a bit extreme.
Organic broccoli florets
It might be a cliché in Saturday morning cartoons for kids to hate broccoli, but broccoli absolutely rocks! In 2020, a 2-pound bag cost $4.99. In 2025, the same bag is $8.18. Sort of a bummer, especially if you had just gotten your kids to enjoy it without melted Velveeta.
Broccoli is healthy, full of folate and potassium and packing a one-two punch of vitamins C and K. It's also a versatile vegetable — you can use broccoli in American, Italian, and Chinese recipes. Broccoli makes an excellent addition or side dish for dinner — or mix it up with eggs for breakfast. Having the price of broccoli rise this much, this fast, is a challenge to those looking for ways to integrate a healthier diet.
Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties 40-count
You know that summer has arrived when you're buying a box of frozen burger patties. If your house has any kind of outdoor space for a grill — even a balcony outside your 16th-floor apartment — you want some frozen burger patties on deck. In 2020, this cookout in a box cost $35.99. In 2025, it goes for $50.30.
Some people might not like frozen burger patties. Because, you remember, Ron Swanson proved in "Parks and Recreation" that meat cooked over fire tastes better than most foods. They're not allowed to lie on sitcoms, everyone knows that. And have you ever had to be the one in charge of the grill for a cookout? Frozen burger patties don't fall apart if you accidentally bump them with your spatula. They're easy to yank out of the freezer if some late-arriving guest shows up after the bulk of the cooking is done. Most importantly, they taste good with cheese, mustard, and a pillowy bun.
Kirkland Signature Lunchmeat variety pack
A staple for any household that can't agree on lunch. The Kirkland Signature Lunchmeat variety three pack was $11.99 in 2020, and goes for $17.54 in 2025. That is quite a hike in price.
The three-pack variety lunch meat is a godsend for families. Why should families have all the fun, though? If you're a single person, buy this pack and make a sandwich with one slice of each meat. See where that takes you. If you're burned out on sandwiches? No problem. You can use deli meat for plenty of applications that aren't sandwiches. The world is your oyster, and the kitchen is a place for creativity. Just remember to budget a few extra dollars for this one.
Kirkland Signature Extra Thick Cut Steak Strips
Kirkland Signature Steak Strips — the official name for Costco beef jerky — are the perfect road trip snack. Stick them in the cupholder, chew for whole minutes, and pass the time on the open road. These driver's companions were $9.99 in 2020, and now go for $12.59 in 2025. We've certainly come to expect gas prices to jump, but do snacks like these steak strips have to be this way, too?
Kirkland Signature Steak Strips pack a whopping 9 grams of protein while only carrying .5 grams of fat and 10 milligrams of cholesterol. That's a pretty healthy on-the-go treat.
Costco bakery croissants
A price-tracking customer on Reddit noticed that a 12-count box of croissants had gone from $5.99 in November 2024 to $6.99 January 2025. When we checked, in June of 2025, the price was $8.18. Going up one dollar in a year is maybe understandable, but jumping from $5.99 to $8.18 in such a short time gives us sticker shock.
Who doesn't love a buttery croissant? Sure, store bought isn't the same as some flaky football fresh from the oven at your local cafe, but a store bakery croissant is still a treat. Not to mention that a bucket from the store can serve a lot of people — it's one less thing you have to worry about if you're hosting family brunch.
Kirkland Signature A2 Organic Milk
A three-pack of Organic Whole Milk is great to have around the house. In 2024, a Redditor noticed the price of milk had jumped from $10.99 to $13.79. That price held true when we checked, too, in June of 2025.
Milk is a grocery staple. Many people need it for cereal, along with general cooking and baking. And, you know, some people still drink milk straight out of a glass. Any product from livestock is going to have some price volatility due to a number of factors, but milk is one of those key shopping needs that we wish could stay low-priced.
Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps
Snack Factory Pretzel Chips is one of the best party snacks. Buying a big bag at Costco is a way to make sure the pretzel bowl never runs out, no matter how many dips you set next to it. This bag listed for $6.89 in 2020, and now goes for $10.52 in 2025.
And what if you've never tried Snack Factory Pretzel Chips? You simply must throw off the yoke of Rold Gold and sample these. Nothing against Rold Gold, of course, but the flatter, crispier texture of the Snack Factory pretzels opens whole new doors. This pretzel stands up to dip really well, and the extra surface area helps, too.
Kirkland Signature Panko Breaded Shrimp
Who doesn't love breaded shrimp? Of course, shrimp is not a cheap food, and that's certainly not changing any time soon. This bag of frozen, pre-breaded shrimp listed for $17.99 in 2020, and now goes for $22.80 in 2025.
It's still a frozen item worth splurging on, whether you're pan frying in a skillet or tossing them in the air fryer. You get around 40 or 50 shrimp, for one thing — that's a lot of crustaceans for $23. For another thing, when Daily Meal ranked Costco's frozen seafood items, Kirkland Signature Panko Breaded Shrimp came in at a respectable fifth place. That's pretty good — especially given the fact that, we'll repeat, you get 40-50 shrimp per package.
Shrimp Cocktail
The price of seafood is something we expect to go up. There are plenty of reasons for this, including foreign imports, climate change, and tariffs. In 2020, this crustacean treat cost $14.29. It goes for $18.59 in 2025. Sure, Costco gives you lots of shrimp, but that's a lot of dollars, too.
Shrimp cocktail might be a special occasion for you — especially if you purchase it from Costco to enjoy at home. Usually, shrimp cocktail is the kind of thing that's served at weddings, high class restaurants, and all kinds of celebrations. Thanks to Costco, and many other grocery store delis, you can treat yourself and enjoy shrimp cocktail in the comfort of your home — even though the price has increased around $4 since 2020.
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies 60-count
Who doesn't love biting into a chocolate chip cookie? It's just all kinds of goodness. At Costco, a container of the mini chocolate chip cookies was $8.99 in 2020. In 2025, it goes for $11.69.
Because sometimes you just want a nibble of chocolate chip cookie — and, despite the price increase, the Costco container of these little treats might be worth the cost. Of course, there's a slight risk that you'll eat the whole container of minis like a bag of chips. It's okay — we've all been there!
Kirkland Signature sliced mozzarella 18-ounce
Want to make a margherita pizza at home? We think it's a great idea. But just know that fresh mozzarella prices are going up. A two-pack of the cheese at Costco was $6.99 in December 2020, but goes for $10.31 in 2025.
Fresh mozzarella is wonderful, but it can be tricky to work with — there's liquid where you might not expect. And if you're not careful, you could get stuck with soggy pizza crust. Be sure to prep your fresh mozzarella before making pizza. No one wants a soggy crust.
Pop-Tarts 48-pack
If you live alone and buy this box, you can have Pop-Tarts for breakfast every day for seven solid weeks before you have to go to the store. Buying in bulk is great. What are prices like, though? In 2020, a 48-count box of Pop-Tarts with two flavors — brown sugar cinnamon and frosted strawberry, in the example we found — went for $7.99. Now, a 48-count box with only one flavor goes for $12.69.
Obviously, Pop-Tarts are not a product made by Costco or Kirkland. There are multiple variables going into determining the price of Pop-Tarts at Costco. What's challenging, though, is charging quite a bit more money. Why limit the 48-pack to one measly flavor? There are so many delicious Pop-Tarts flavors to choose from in the world of pop tarts. We'd love to see more variety, Costco.
35-pack Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water
This Kirkland Signature case of sparkling water with three flavors was $8.69 in 2020, and now is listed at $16.99 in 2025. A giant case of sparkling water is one of the main reasons to shop at Costco. If you can get multiple flavors in the same case? Even better.
This is one of the better items to purchase in bulk — because flavors like lime, lemon, and grapefruit are super refreshing, especially during summer. And to the powers that be at Costco ... was it really necessary to double the price in half a decade?
Dixie 10 paper plate
Costco is raising the price of one of the most recognizable brands of paper plates. A Redditor saw the price of paper plates go from $16.99 in 2021 to $19.99 in 2024. Another Redditor said the price was $22. When we checked, in 2025, it was $22.99. That's a sharper increase than some of the food on this list.
As you probably know, paper plates make cleanup so much easier — and sometimes, life's little luxuries are worth it, particularly when they save you time. We just wish Costco didn't have to jump this cost around $5.
Dixie bowl 20-ounce
In 2021, these bowls cost $10.79, but the current listing, in 2025, is $14.99. That's a fast, steep increase for something like paper bowls. Is there someone at Costco or Dixie we can talk to?
Paper bowls are a must-have for a party, but they're also good for almost every day around the house. Sleepovers with a bunch of kids, for example, and they want ice cream at night and cereal in the morning. Do you have time or space in your dishwasher to wash all of those bowls? That's when paper bowls come in handy. Even with the price increase, however, it might be worth the time and energy to buy a pack of 135 bowls from Dixie Ultra at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade, 2-count
Remember when lemonade was sold at a stand run by a couple fourth graders down the block? Granted, their recipe was a little less consistent than the industrial scale bottles Kirkland is mixing up. The two-pack of this refreshing summertime treat was $5.99 in 2020, but now lists for $7.48 in 2025.
Prices are going up. That's understandable. What's difficult for consumers, though, is the cumulative effect of everything in the grocery store going up. As income inequality continues to rise — along with does inflation –even an extra dollar or two for lemonade starts to add up. Especially since those fourth graders down the block used to charge a .25 cents for a cup.
Martinelli's Sparkling Cider
If it's a New Years Eve party with no Martinelli's sparkling cider, does the calendar even turn over? Shopping at Costco to stock up for your party is a smart move — buying in bulk means no guests with empty plastic champagne glasses. One thing that's as constant as the new year, though, is rising prices. A four-pack of Martinelli's sparkling cider was $7.79 in 2020, but now goes for (delivered price) $13.79 in 2025.
Sparkling cider has more uses besides allowing children and nondrinkers to cosplay as champagne sippers. You know how root beer floats are delicious? Well, replace that soda with sparkling cider, and you get a tasty dessert. Whether you use warmed cider or chilled, a cider float is almost like a drinkable apple pie à la mode.
Food court soda
No Costco run is complete without a slice of pizza or a hot dog from the food court. Of course, you absolutely need a soda to wash that down. Well, the drinks at Costco's food courts are now more expensive by a dime. A 10-cent hike on a 20-ounce drink doesn't seem like much. Context matters, though.
The prices of Costco's food court items are nearly sacrosanct — and not just to customers. Founder and former CEO Jim Sinegal has repeatedly said that the hot dog and drink combo will only go higher than $1.50 if he is dead. In 2022, CFO Richard Galanti said that the $1.50 combo price is "forever." In 2024, incoming CEO reiterated that the hot dog and drink combo price would not change. The fact that the drink price has gone up in 2025 is something to monitor.