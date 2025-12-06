We Found The 10 Best Costco Locations In America
There are a lot of Costcos in the United States – 632 as of November 2025, to be precise – and all of them are slightly different. We realize that might sound a bit strange, considering that on a basic level, most Costcos feel totally identical to each other, with their halogen lighting and huge stacks of product. However, when you dig a little deeper, you'll quickly find that there are good Costcos and bad Costcos (there are also completely unique Costcos, which are worth a visit), and it's the good ones that you want to seek out. These Costcos are distinguished by several factors, but generally, they're the ones that combine stellar customer service with a layout that feels calm and organized, and they also usually have a more impressive product selection than their other stores.
The question is, where are these fabled Costcos, and is there one near you? There just might be. We decided to put on our detective hats to figure out which Costcos are the best in America, and which ones have customers flocking to them in search of a superlative experience. The good news is that these top-notch Costcos are spread right across the country, so hopefully you don't have to travel too far to try one yourself.
Newark, California
If you want your visit to Costco to be an experience in more ways than one, then the Newark, California, location is the place to go. This Costco has been raved about by customers for offering a stress-free, streamlined vibe that makes other stores feel flat by comparison. People absolutely love that this location feels spacious thanks to its wide aisles, but it's not too sprawling, and everything's where it should be. Its product selection also shines when balanced against other Costcos, so you can find all of those Kirkland items that have gone down in price, and its customer service is especially good.
However, the store itself is only half the fun. Unlike other Costcos, which are often located on their own and have nothing else around them, this unit is situated next to a number of attractive stores and amenities. Right next to the Costco is an AMC theater and several restaurants, as well as a Lion Market, so you can get all of your smaller items in the same trip. There's even a DoubleTree Hilton Hotel around the corner, if you want to make a weekend of it. This proximity to other businesses is something shoppers really value.
Cumming, Georgia
Why go to any old Costco when you could go to the best one in the country? Well, according to customers, that is. The location in Cumming, Georgia, was rated the best individual Costco in the United States in a survey by FinanceBuzz, which asked over 6,000 Costco customers which Costcos they like the most. With a 54.5 out of 60 rating in the survey, the Cumming location scored highest overall on the friendliness of its staff, earning a whopping 9.5 out of 10 on this front. Elsewhere, it was lauded for the number of samples it offered customers, and for its well-stocked aisles.
The friendliness and selection of its items have been corroborated by individual customer reviews, which also highlight the Cumming Costco's cleanliness. Its level of organization has also been picked out as a real perk. "The layout of this store is the most organized Costco I've been to and makes it easy to find permanent items along with a large variety of everything else," said one enthusiastic Google Review. The reviewer went on to mention that you'll probably need comfy shoes if you're going to shop there — but that's probably true of all Costcos, right?
Danville, California
California is by no means short on Costcos, and with a good selection to choose from, you wanna make sure you're going to the best, right? Well, the Danville outlet should be high on your list. Danville's Costco is a must for those who like their big-box stores a little more boujie, with customers highlighting the upmarket nature of its product selection. "Fancy samples, especially at Christmas. I swear they had fancier clothes too," stated one shopper on Reddit. "And the lines were always short." Hey, that's a positive if ever we heard one.
The Danville Costco has also won points from shoppers for its accessibility and for the superlative level of customer service it offers. Its carryout staff and employees in more specialized departments, like the opticians, have been highlighted as especially good, but customers have also highlighted the service more generally. This Costco is a must if you want your trip to feel a little extra special, and isn't that what we all desire?
Kahului, Hawaii
If you've never been to a Costco in Hawaii, then you haven't lived. Okay, you get what we mean, you totally have, but trust us when we say that the Costcos in the island state are a cut above the rest. Hawaii Costcos have a wide selection of items not available on the mainland, with prepared meals like poke bowls and SPAM t-shirts on sale, as well as prebottled cocktails from its various islands. It might not be the typical tourist destination, but it's totally worth going to when you're on holiday.
All of these items can be found at the Costco in Kahului, Maui, which is considered to be a must-visit location for countless folks when they head to Hawaii. Several customers state that it's the first place they head to when they land on the island, mainly due to its excellent product selection, but also because of its location. The Kahului Costco is situated next to a bunch of local food trucks that can give customers something just a bit different from Costco's food court (and all of its rules). It definitely gets busy, but the friendly staff helps to take the edge off the crowds, and the covered parking area keeps people cool in the scorching heat.
Salt Lake City, Utah
All of us know that Costco doesn't do things by halves, and the size of some of its stores is pretty wild. However, all of them pale in comparison to the Costco in Salt Lake City. When it was built in 2015, this Costco became the biggest in the entire world, and its regular store and business center combined make it a massive 235,000 square feet. To put that into perspective, that's just over four American football fields. It's a sight to behold.
However, it's not just its sheer size that makes it one of the best in the country, but what that size offers. The Salt Lake City Costco's astonishing volume means that it can stock items that you probably wouldn't find anywhere else, and this unparalleled selection is a real draw for customers. Shoppers who have it as their local store know how special a place it is, and others make the pilgrimage just to see the number of products it has on offer. You might want to take a bottle of water with you, though (or buy one there) — you'll be doing a lot of walking.
Coralville, Iowa
You'd be amazed by the power of an indoor parking garage, but at Costco, they're pretty rare. Normally, the parking is exposed, and you have to brave the elements to get to your vehicle. Plus, its parking lots are usually absolutely sprawling, and finding your car can be a mission in itself.
That's not the case at the Coralville, Iowa, location, which people adore for one very specific reason: Its parking garage is indoors. This makes it an incredibly practical store to visit in any of Iowa's famously tumultuous weather states, a fact that customers really love. "It is amazing. No running from the rain. No slipping on ice. Take your time loading your car. I miss you Coralville Costco," said one mournful shopper on Reddit, who's clearly moved away from the store. Inside the store, it's very much like a standard Costco, with all of the goods that you expect from the retailer and the bulk-buy experience we know and love. Everything's made so much smoother by that garage, though.
Kansas City, Missouri
As the second-highest rated Costco in the country, according to a survey from FinanceBuzz, the North Kansas City location has a lot to prove. Thankfully, it does it with gusto. Kansas City's Costco was ranked especially highly in the FinanceBuzz survey on stock, cleanliness, and friendliness, and it's the last of these that customers seem to love the most. Its workers have been highlighted for being incredibly kind, particularly when dealing with younger people who find stores like Costco overwhelming. Employees have even been known to draw friendly caricatures of kids who walk through the store on their parents' receipts. It's all about the personal touch at this one, guys.
The excellent staff that work there also contribute to its calming, serene atmosphere, which is a serious rarity amongst Costcos, which can often be unbelievably chaotic and stressful. It excels in other areas, too, with speedy checkouts and an excellent selection of items. When a store has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Google Reviews, you know that it's doing something right.
Torrance, California
California is home to several Costcos beloved by customers, and its Torrance location is another winner. This Costco seems to have it all: For starters, it's a massive unit, and that size means that its product selection is pretty unparalleled. The Torrance Costco has a particularly impressive alcohol selection, with customers highlighting both its beers and its wines, making this one a must for party hosts looking to stock up before a festive shindig. Its butchers are also very well-supplied, and beyond its food items, Torrance's Costco also has great electronics and clothing options, and everything's arranged in the clean store by its friendly and attentive staff, who shoppers have cited as a real highlight. They might even tell you what it's really like to work there.
Beyond its awesome product selection, the Torrance Costco has also won points from customers for its parking situation. Other Costcos can feel chaotic at the best of times, and small parking lots can exacerbate the situation. At the Torrance location, though, the parking lot is spacious and plentiful — and if you want, you can get your car washed on the way out.
San Antonio, Texas
It's probably no surprise that Texas is full of Costcos; as of December 2025, there were 42 warehouses in the Lone Star State. That means that there's naturally a lot of competition around which store is the best, but the Northwest San Antonio Warehouse takes the gold. In a survey from FinanceBuzz, the San Antonio location was highlighted not just as the top Costco in Texas, but also as one of the best in the whole country.
So what's this Costco doing so well? It's very, very clean. In the FinanceBuzz survey, San Antonio's Costco was rated 9.7 out of 10 for its cleanliness, something that's been flagged by other customers in reviews as a huge positive. Its cleanliness builds upon an orderly feel to its products, and this all creates a calm, serene vibe inside, which is pretty unusual when it comes to Costcos (you're normally lucky if you don't need a lie down after going there, to be honest). Its staff really have a handle on customer shopping experience, too: Even though it can get a little busy, everything moves quickly and smoothly. If you like your Costcos with a side of chill, this is the place for you to go.
Manahawkin, New Jersey
The thing about Costco is that it can be pretty darn stressful, and finding a quiet, calm branch can be like striking gold. If you head to the Costco in Manahawkin, New Jersey, that's exactly what you'll get. Customers have raved about this Costco's calming nature, and have pointed out that it's not nearly as crowded as some of the other stores in the state. Some folks have theorized that this is because the Manahawkin location takes less revenue than other branches, but whatever the reason, it's a must-visit if you want all of the benefits of the supermarket without any of the hassle.
This calmer nature also means that there are no stock problems. Instead of being greeted with ransacked shelves missing any of the items you wanted, the Manahawkin location generally has a good amount of everything you need. We're sure that it helps the employees feel at home in the store, too, and they provide top-notch customer service to the shoppers that feels a lot more personal than at some of the more crowded locales.