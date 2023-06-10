What It's Really Like To Work At Costco According To Employees

One of the strangest parts of being a Costco employee is seeing the returns customers will try to sneak in under the radar. "Members return couches that are over 5 years old, and interestingly enough, they still have the receipt," Costco employee Rachael told Mental Floss. "My guess is that they buy that couch with the intention of returning it someday, so they tape the receipt to the bottom of the couch so they don't lose it. Then, when they've worn it out and want something new, they bring it back and get a full refund."

And the wild part is, unless you purchase one of the few items named on the Costo return policy exceptions list, employees must process the return, even if it's obviously some sort of scam.

"If a return was over $100 we had to call a supervisor to sign off on it. If it was over $300 we had to call a manager," said one worker on Reddit. "The supes and managers were so busy though and got so tired of this rule that they literally only came down to sign the receipt. They would ask us 'Do you think it's okay?' and if we said we were okay with it then they would sign it."