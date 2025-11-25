4 Ways Costco Hawaii Has The Edge Over Other Locations

For those fortunate enough to take a vacation to Hawaii, Costco might not be your first thought for shopping. But with eight Costco warehouses in the state, including two in Honolulu, they're a readily accessible — and affordable — option in a state where many things are more expensive because they must be shipped to the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Costcos in Hawaii can be a lifesaver for locals, with lower prices on groceries and consumer goods than other stores, especially those that cater to tourists. Despite the relatively remote locations, the company sticks to its brand identity of low prices. Even the famous hot dog combo is still $1.50 in Hawaii.

Tourists can expect to find unique bargains at Hawaiian Costcos, including a slew of products intended to appeal to a Pacific Islander audience and unlikely to be at most mainland locations. These include sushi-grade fish, musubi-shaped Portuguese sausage, a variety of locally made alcohol, and souvenir gift sets for less than any tourist trap may charge. But even though Costco isn't exactly a traditional Hawaiian business, remember that you're still a guest in the state, and mind your manners while shopping.