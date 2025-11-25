4 Ways Costco Hawaii Has The Edge Over Other Locations
For those fortunate enough to take a vacation to Hawaii, Costco might not be your first thought for shopping. But with eight Costco warehouses in the state, including two in Honolulu, they're a readily accessible — and affordable — option in a state where many things are more expensive because they must be shipped to the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
Costcos in Hawaii can be a lifesaver for locals, with lower prices on groceries and consumer goods than other stores, especially those that cater to tourists. Despite the relatively remote locations, the company sticks to its brand identity of low prices. Even the famous hot dog combo is still $1.50 in Hawaii.
Tourists can expect to find unique bargains at Hawaiian Costcos, including a slew of products intended to appeal to a Pacific Islander audience and unlikely to be at most mainland locations. These include sushi-grade fish, musubi-shaped Portuguese sausage, a variety of locally made alcohol, and souvenir gift sets for less than any tourist trap may charge. But even though Costco isn't exactly a traditional Hawaiian business, remember that you're still a guest in the state, and mind your manners while shopping.
Costco Hawaii sells sushi-grade fish
Sushi is enormously popular in Hawaii thanks to generations of Japanese influence and an abundance of fresh fish in nearby waters. Accordingly, Hawaiian Costcos sell many raw fish products like sushi rolls, sashimi, nigiri, and poke bowls. You can also buy sushi-grade raw fish by the pound and make your own poke bowls.
Although Costco sushi is available in some West Coast locations, it isn't without its haters. On the other hand, online commentary suggests that Costco Hawaii's sushi game is far superior and still reasonably priced.
Costco Hawaii's products have an Asian-Pacific twist
It's not just raw fish that makes Costco Hawaii's product lineup unique. You can find a ton of other items reflecting many Asian and tropical cuisines. These include gochujang, a spicy chili paste from Korea, Furikake party mix, guava danishes, seaweed salad, and many, many more.
There are also plenty of other items particular to Hawaiian cuisine, like lomi salmon and Portuguese sausage shaped like Spam musubi, a favorite local food. It also has some of the lowest prices on prized Hawaiian coffees like the Kona and Kauai brands, which can be pricey on the mainland.
Costco Hawaii carries locally-made alcohol
You may have gathered by now that Costco's Hawaii stores carry a lot of Hawaiian products. And yes, this extends to alcohol as well. These warehouses stock many Hawaiian rums and vodkas, perfect for tropical drinks made with Hawaiian cocktail mixers also sold by Costco. There's also a selection of local beers and wines, including one made from Maui pineapples.
Costco Hawaii is a one-stop souvenir shop
Not only are many of these Costco Hawaii items great souvenirs (any coffee drinker in your life will be grateful for Kona coffee), it's also got a good inventory of packaged gift sets of all sorts of local products like honey, sea salt, a vast collection of macadamia nut items, and more.
Costco is also a good place for distinctly Hawaiian snacks that travel well, like taro chips. These are made from taro root ("kalo" in Hawaiian,) which is one of the unique state foods worth traveling for. But thanks to you, anyone you give a bag to won't have to go anywhere. And for you, Costco's low prices mean souvenirs like these will probably be cheaper here than at any typically touristy store.