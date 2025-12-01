7 Kirkland Signature Foods That Went Down In Price In 2025
The overall story of grocery prices in the 2020s hasn't been a happy one. The one-two punch of inflation and tariffs have taken their toll. However, some Kirkland Signature foods at Costco have actually decreased in price in 2025.
The reason why Kirkland Signature products are so cheap has a lot to do with how the Kirkland Signature brand functions in Costco's business model. We'll get into it, because it's a fascinating model. Costco makes a lot off membership fees, for one, but we're focusing on Kirkland Signature. Private label brands like Kirkland, it turns out, can help keep prices competitive. The foods on this list show that. A little teaser for you: Yes, some of the items that have seen price drops are on our most popular Kirkland signature products of all time list. That's exciting, right? Check out these Kirkland Signature foods that have gone down in price in 2025.
Extra virgin olive oil
Knowing that grocery prices fluctuate and vary from place to place, we thought it'd be a good idea to see what Costco's C suite is saying about prices. So we read transcripts of earnings calls for the year 2025. During Q3 of 2025, Kirkland Signature Organic EVOO dropped from $24.99 to $18.39. Eagle-eyed Redditors noticed the Tuscan EVOO had also dropped. Obviously, this is great news for shoppers. Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil is real, and it's spectacular. Extra virgin olive oil has many applications: a light sautée on some veggies, a flavorful fat to mix with lemon juice for a simple salad dressing, a delicious dip for a quality Italian loaf. If the price on EVOO is down, eating well becomes easier.
Costco is counting on customers realizing this. The chain is able to lower prices on an item like olive oil thanks to something referred to as a halo effect. The idea behind the halo effect is that if you're buying an item, you're also buying other items. A vegetable side for dinner might require EVOO, onions, squash, garlic, salt, and pepper. A salad dressing might require EVOO, lemon juice, fresh herbs, and pepper. A snack of artisan bread dipped in olive oil practically begs for an accompanying bottle of wine, right? If Costco is willing to take a small loss on olive oil, the company must be confident that it can make it up with other sales.
Refined olive oil
No pantry is complete without a few types of cooking oil. Refined olive oil is great for when you're cooking with high heat, but still want some flavor from the oil in your food. So if Costco can lower prices on refined olive oil? That's great news for customers. During Q2 of 2025, Costco was able to lower Kirkland Signature refined olive oil prices from $29.99 to $27.99. This is another halo effect item. Costco is betting that even if olive oil sells at a loss, the company can make up for it with other grocery items and membership fees. There have been times when the sale of Kirkland products even exceeded Costco's overall growth, so they must be onto something.
Unlike extra virgin olive oil, refined olive oil is great for high heat cooking. EVOO has a smoke point somewhere between 350 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas refined olive oil has a smoke point between 390 and 470 degrees Fahrenheit. The smoke point is the temperature where the oil starts to burn and the stability of the oil starts to break down. Refined olive oil is not quite as floral as its extra virgin comrade, but it still packs plenty of flavor. This is the oil you want to use for grilled meats, marinades, and baking potatoes.
Tortilla strips
We hope you're ready for some nachos. Just reading that the price on tortilla strips might be down gets us hungry for gooey cheese and spicy salsa. During Q2 of 2025, Costco was able to lower the price of Kirkland Signature tortilla strips from $5.69 to $4.99. We'll be spending those savings on extra black beans and jalapeños, thank you very much.
If you're having a party, you could do a lot worse than picking up Kirkland Signature tortilla strips. That bag is massive, coming in at 3 pounds. Plus, you know that you can expect a certain level of quality from a Kirkland Signature product. That stuff is every bit as tasty as name brand. If there's a skeptical member of your party, though? Just tell them the chips are likely produced by Mission. These tortilla chips are also gluten free.
Now, the thing about buying Costco-sized bags of tortilla strips is that it does demand you make some additional purchases. You never want to be the party host without enough dips to cover the chips. If you want to make your own, we've got five easy party-perfect dips here.
Butter and eggs
Grocery prices vary from place to place, of course, but this is especially true of butter and eggs. These two essentials have prices that are frequently in flux. Fortunately for anyone who has gotten blood pressure-raising sticker shock when shopping for eggs in recent years, the higher ups at Costco understand the halo effect of these two items. You buy butter and eggs, and you're probably at least buying bread, too. Maybe you're even baking a cake.
How much your butter and eggs cost depends on a number of factors, including external events, like an outbreak of bird flu. If a bunch of the birds are getting sick, that's going to affect the supply of eggs. The demand for eggs doesn't change because chickens took ill. Costco makes it a point to lower the prices on these items when possible. On the Q3 earnings call, CFO Gary Millerchip boasted that the chain was able to do just that.
The company can make up for losses in things like butter and eggs thanks to sales that come from Kirkland products and membership fees. The company has engineered a little collective buy-in with membership fees, then created a private label, and eventually, food becomes less expensive.
Mixed nut butter
Kirkland Signature mixed nut butter is cheaper than it used to be. During Q3, Kirkland Signature mixed nut butter dropped from $8.69 to $7.59. We'll take a 13% decrease any day we can get it. And trust us, this is an item you always want in your pantry. Maybe you want two jars, actually — one that's for everyone who lives with you, and one hidden away for personal consumption.
If you or someone you live with does happen to have a peanut allergy? You can rest easy with the Kirkland Signature stuff. It's made in a facility that is completely free of peanuts. That said, anyone with food allergies and sensitivities should still read the label carefully.
Made from almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and flax seeds, what's in this jar is a delicious symphony of nutty flavors. There are many different types of nut butters out there. For our purposes, suffice to say that the Kirkland Signature nut butter rocks. Make a sandwich, bake some cookies, eat it straight out of the jar with a spoon. It's hard to go wrong with a good nut butter.
Chocolate macadamia clusters
Who doesn't like a sweet treat at the end of the day, or maybe with afternoon tea or coffee? Many private label brands, from Kirkland at Costco to BetterGoods at Wal-Mart and Choceur at Aldi, offer these types of chocolate-covered snacks. During Q3 of 2025, Kirkland Signature chocolate macadamia nut clusters dropped from $17.99 to $14.69. The price cut on this one may be hazardous for some, as one Redditor advised needing self-control when buying these. It's a fair point. We have experienced the chocolate macadamia nut clusters, and it's pretty difficult for your brain to tell your hand to stop digging into the jar.
These aren't just tasty treats. The chocolate macadamia nut clusters are both kosher and free of cholesterol. Throw in an 18% price drop and you might as well buy two. One person on Reddit advised microwaving your clusters, just enough to get a slight melt on the chocolate and soften the caramel. We've never tried that, but a little chocolate gooeyness never hurt anybody.
Kirkland Signature Sauvignon Blanc
Costco has made it a little easier for you to unwind. That's right, if you're looking for wine value, Costco has great wines under $50. And during Q1 of 2025, Kirkland Signature Sauvignon Blanc went from $7.49 to $6.99.
Now, this one does come with a caveat: As we're writing this article, the Costco website is listing Sauvignon Blanc at $8.09. That $6.99 number is pulled directly from Costco CFO Gary Millerchip on an earnings call. There could be a couple of reasons for this discrepancy. The Costco website is made in partnership with Instacart, and Instacart adds a fee for its services. That's one possibility. However, in an era where prices (in general) seem to be going up, it's encouraging to know that Costco has (in 2025) offered lower prices on Sauvignon Blanc. Keep an eye out for the price. Regardless, there's always a bargain to be found with Kirkland Signature products.