7 Kirkland Signature Foods That Went Down In Price In 2025

The overall story of grocery prices in the 2020s hasn't been a happy one. The one-two punch of inflation and tariffs have taken their toll. However, some Kirkland Signature foods at Costco have actually decreased in price in 2025.

The reason why Kirkland Signature products are so cheap has a lot to do with how the Kirkland Signature brand functions in Costco's business model. We'll get into it, because it's a fascinating model. Costco makes a lot off membership fees, for one, but we're focusing on Kirkland Signature. Private label brands like Kirkland, it turns out, can help keep prices competitive. The foods on this list show that. A little teaser for you: Yes, some of the items that have seen price drops are on our most popular Kirkland signature products of all time list. That's exciting, right? Check out these Kirkland Signature foods that have gone down in price in 2025.