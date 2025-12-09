20 Dazzling Kitchen Decor Finds For Your New Year's Eve Party

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Planning a party can be a lot of work. Even when following food tips for hosting the best New Year's Eve party, like sticking to finger foods or a buffet, culinary preparation isn't the only piece of the puzzle. Adding a theme is one of Martha Stewart's hosting tips for a successful party, and since the theme is already New Year's, you're halfway there. To take your bash the rest of the way, all you need are some dazzling decorations for your kitchen.

We're here to help you create a show-stopping look with a wide range of decorating options at various price points. From table coverings and dinnerware to tabletop and ceiling adornments, these classically glamorous gold, metallic, and glass items will make your guests gawk and your kitchen sparkle for New Year's. While the availability and prices listed below are current as of this writing, they may change as the countdown continues. Grab your favorites soon before they sell out.