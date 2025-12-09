20 Dazzling Kitchen Decor Finds For Your New Year's Eve Party
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Planning a party can be a lot of work. Even when following food tips for hosting the best New Year's Eve party, like sticking to finger foods or a buffet, culinary preparation isn't the only piece of the puzzle. Adding a theme is one of Martha Stewart's hosting tips for a successful party, and since the theme is already New Year's, you're halfway there. To take your bash the rest of the way, all you need are some dazzling decorations for your kitchen.
We're here to help you create a show-stopping look with a wide range of decorating options at various price points. From table coverings and dinnerware to tabletop and ceiling adornments, these classically glamorous gold, metallic, and glass items will make your guests gawk and your kitchen sparkle for New Year's. While the availability and prices listed below are current as of this writing, they may change as the countdown continues. Grab your favorites soon before they sell out.
Gexolenu Premium Black and Gold Plastic Tablecloth
The gold-stamped dots around the edges of this table covering are perfect for a New Year's Eve party, and the mostly black background will allow your shimmering dinnerware to stand out. Suitable for a table up to 8 feet long, this rectangular tablecloth is oil- and water-resistant, and it's also easy to wipe clean for future occasions.
You can purchase two of these Gexolenu Premium Black and Gold Plastic Tablecloths on Amazon for $9.
Hotel Tablecloth
A solid-color tablecloth is the best kind of tablecloth for parties, according to Ina Garten, and this covering certainly fits the bill. Available in white, ivory, and navy, it's a great option for laying the foundation of your color scheme. The 100% cotton fabric is thick-woven with a wide hem, and you can throw it into the washing machine and dryer to reuse for parties later in the year.
You can purchase this 9-foot-long Hotel Tablecloth only at Williams Sonoma for $60.
Snowkingdom Gold Foil Table Runner
Consider adding this gold foil table runner to a plain table or tablecloth for some sparkle. The stylized polyester netting, which you can dry-clean for future use, features sporadically embedded metallic gold foil so that some of the runner is transparent. Available in various lengths, you can even cut it to fit your buffet. After all, a table runner is one of the must-have items you need on your buffet table because it adds to the overall ambience of your New Year's Eve party. You can even flip it over if you prefer a silver shine.
You can purchase one of these 9-foot-long Snowkingdom Gold Table Runners on Amazon for $7.
Joyido Clear Gold Plastic Plates
These plastic plates will come in handy for your celebration if you don't want to do any dishes afterward. Plus, the clear gold design around the edges adds a luxurious element to your kitchen table decor. Made with BPA-free plastic, this set includes 51 each of 7.5-inch dessert plates and 10.25-inch dinner plates.
You can purchase this 102-piece set of Joyido Clear Gold Plastic Plates on Amazon for $45.
Regency Gold Dinnerware Collection
If you prefer high-fired, vitrified porcelain dinnerware to plastic, this flashy collection may be the star of your New Year's Eve kitchen decor. These dinner plates are made and hand-painted by Portuguese artisans using 7-karat gold, so you won't want to put them in the microwave. Available in sets of four, the plates measure 10.5 inches, while the salad plates are 8 inches and the appetizer plates are 6.25 inches. For a finishing touch, 13-inch charger plates are available individually.
You can purchase this Regency Gold Dinnerware Collection only at Williams Sonoma for $70 to $120.
Gold Border Napkins
These elegant white napkins feature stunning gold embroidery around the edges. Woven with 48% linen and 52% cotton, the 20-inch-squared fabric is versatile for pairing with contemporary and traditional kitchen decor, and it can be machine-washed and dried. Plus, if you want a softer-looking color, these napkins are also available in flax.
You can purchase this set of four Gold Border Napkins only at Williams Sonoma for $60.
Joyido Pre-Rolled Gold Plastic Silverware Sets
Made of BPA-free materials, these utensils are durable and sturdy but still add a luxurious gold aesthetic to your table. Each fork, spoon, and knife set is conveniently wrapped in a white napkin with a decorative gold band around the middle. With the prep done for you, it's easy to place these at each guest's seat, or neatly stack them next to your buffet for your guests to grab.
You can purchase 100 of these Joyido Pre-Rolled Gold Plastic Silverware Sets on Amazon for $52.
Perfect Settings Gold Line Clear Plastic Cups
If you want a little glam to go along with your cocktail or punch, the gold stripes on these clear plastic cups are a great touch. They're made with BPA-free plastic and a glossy finish. While they're lightweight, they can hold up to 9 ounces. Since you get more than 100 cups, you have the option to recycle them once the party's over, but you could hand-wash and reuse them instead.
You can purchase these Perfect Settings Gold Line Clear Plastic Cups on Amazon for $30.
Munfix Gold Rimmed Plastic Champagne Flutes
Champagne flutes are a must-have for a New Year's Eve party if you plan to serve sparkling wine and propose a toast when the ball drops. These glasses may be plastic, but the gold band around the rim makes them an elegant addition to your kitchen decor. Made of non-toxic, food-grade plastic, they're durable and can hold 5 ounces of your favorite bubbly.
You can purchase 50 of these Munfix Gold Rimmed Plastic Champagne Flutes on Amazon for $25.
Edge Champagne Glasses at Crate & Barrel
If you prefer real glass when drinking your Champagne, these flutes are an excellent option. The contemporary, cylindrical bowl has a squared bottom that seamlessly connects to a delicate stem and flat base. With a 5-ounce capacity, these Edge glasses are durable enough to go in the dishwasher for an easy cleanup after your party.
You can purchase these 5-ounce Edge Champagne Glasses at Crate & Barrel for $15 each.
Hatch Punch Bowl and Champagne Bucket
Whether you're serving punch or Champagne, this Hatch bucket will dazzle your New Year's Eve guests. The glass features a diamond design, resembling cut crystal, and it has a capacity of 270 ounces. For the best results, avoid the mistake almost everyone makes when chilling wine: adding ice first. Instead, place your bottles of bubbly in the bucket first, then add ice and cold water until the bottles are practically submerged.
You can purchase this Hatch Punch Bowl and Champagne Bucket at Crate & Barrel for $90.
Elegant Designs Champagne Toast Decorative Wood Serving Tray
This wood serving tray comes in several different finishes and features black metal handles. It's decorated with the text "Happy New Year" and a graphic of two Champagne-filled flutes clinking together — both in black. At 15.5 inches long, 12 inches wide, and 2.5 inches deep, this is a cute, festive addition to your New Year's Eve party, whether you use it to serve food or to display as part of your kitchen decor.
You can purchase this Elegant Designs Champagne Toast Decorative Wood Serving Tray on Amazon for $25.
Godinger Dublin Serving Tray
If you want a more dazzling serving platter for your crudités or other finger foods, you can't go wrong with this rectangular crystal tray. It features a classic design with diamond cuts and wedges that make it sparkle. Measuring 14 inches long, 11 inches wide, and 2 inches deep, the crystal is reinforced with 24% lead for brilliance and durability (though you still need to hand-wash it).
You can purchase this Godinger Dublin Serving Tray on Amazon for $40.
Heirloom Gold 2-Tiered Stand
If you want to save some countertop or tabletop space when you set out finger foods for your New Year's Eve party, tiered serving dishes are the perfect solution. This Heirloom stand features a brass center rod, three brass feet, two stainless steel plates, and a loop handle on top. With electroplated gold and protective lacquer finishes, you can use it to beautifully present tea sandwiches, cakes, pastries, and other desserts.
You can purchase this Heirloom Gold 2-Tiered Stand only at Williams Sonoma for $150.
SKL Home New Years Cheers Hand Towel Set
This set of two hand towels can add a little bit of gleeful spirit to your party kitchen decor. Navy blue and made of soft velour, these towels feature embroidered letters that spell out "Cheers" in soft yellow, surrounded by white stars. The towels are 16 inches wide and 28 inches long, making them a good size for a hanging decoration or for drying your hands.
You can purchase this SKL Home New Years Cheers Hand Towel Set on Amazon for $26.
Moucuny New Year Wooden Table Decor
Whether you want a table centerpiece or countertop decoration, this tiered block sign is a cute and fun addition. It consists of three different-colored wood blocks bearing festive text that reads, "Cheers to the New Year." On top of these, you can stack the wooden cutout of clinking Champagne flutes.
You can purchase this piece of Moucuny New Year Wooden Table Decor on Amazon for $16.
Gatherfun Happy New Year Party Decorations Bundle
These fun and decorative table toppers are great for placing among your table settings or food display. Made with cardstock materials, you can also use them as a simple but effective decorating idea for above your kitchen cabinets, or hang them from the ceiling to spread the New Year's cheer all around. You'll have your kitchen and dining area decorated in no time thanks to the hassle-free setup.
You can purchase this Gatherfun Happy New Year Party Decorations Bundle on Amazon for $10.
KatchOn Silver and Gold Disco Ball Balloons
Add some magic to your New Year's Eve party with these shiny, metallic disco ball balloons. Featuring two different colors (silver and gold), the six balloons have a 4D design and can be blown up with or without helium. And, at 22 inches around, they'll definitely add some character to your kitchen and possibly make your guests want to break out in dance.
You can purchase these KatchOn Silver and Gold Disco Ball Balloons on Amazon for $10.
Youdepot Large Hanging Disco Ball
If you prefer the real thing, this large disco ball will bring even more energy to your countdown party. This one's diameter is 12 inches, but both smaller and larger models are available for various prices. Made with clear mirrored glass all around, this ball creates a glittering atmosphere by reflecting the light in your kitchen when you hang it from the ceiling using the included cord and string.
You can purchase the Youdepot Large Hanging Disco Ball on Amazon for $46.
Americana Fireworks String Lights
Add a little bit of ambiance to your New Year's Eve kitchen decor with these string lights. Made with 150 LEDs divided into small groups to create the illusion of fireworks, this 23-inch strand is powered by three AA batteries. These lights are the perfect size for spreading out on your tabletop or counter, or for hanging along your kitchen cabinets or walls. They even come in two color options: all white or a mix of red, white, and blue.
You can purchase these Americana Fireworks String Lights at Pottery Barn for $69.