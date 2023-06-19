The Mistake Almost Everyone Makes When Chilling Wine

How many times have you grabbed a bottle of wine, reached for that trusty bucket or cooler, tossed in a few ice cubes and perhaps some cold water, and then popped in the bottle? While it's a mistake that's all too common, it turns out that this simple faux pas is robbing us all of fully enjoying the flavors of our favorite wines.

Master Sommelier June Rodil told Food & Wine that the chilling mistake is one of her biggest pet peeves, noting that if you put the ice in the bucket first and lay the wine bottle on top, "the bottles will just lie on top of the ice, and nothing will happen." Instead, you should "Put the bottle in first, top it with ice and water so it's more or less submerged, and you're good to go." This method allows the cold water or ice to come in contact with a larger area of the bottle, chilling it more quickly and efficiently.

But that's not all there is to understand about properly chilling wine. As you might know, not all wines are created equal when it comes to temperature — it's why you serve sparkling wine ice cold and red wine (contrary to popular belief) slightly cooler than room temperature.

If that's news to you, then you'll want to learn about the ideal average temperature for different wine varieties. There are also helpful tips and tricks to help you avoid the common pitfalls of chilling wine bottles at home.