5 Must-Have Items You Need On Your Buffet Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hosting a great party without an assortment of food for your guests is hard. And it's hard to serve all that food at once without having somewhere to put it. Enter the humble buffet table, sometimes called a sideboard, which forms the centerpiece of a successful home buffet setup for any party.

There are a couple of must-haves for any buffet table, several of which revolve around the hygiene of a self-serve food setup for a large group. For instance, you need to provide a way for guests to get the food onto their plates and somewhere for them to put those utensils other than back into the food.

Another crucial part is to keep your buffet table in good condition to remain an attractive centerpiece for the room. Some buffet items may require large platters to be attractively served, while others can be displayed in their cooking vessels — with, of course, a heat-resistant support underneath so you don't scorch the table. And don't forget some kind of cover for the table, either, to protect it against food stains.