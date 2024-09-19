The Best Kind Of Tablecloth For Parties, According To Ina Garten

Well known mostly as the host of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," Ina Garten is a force to be reckoned with (albeit a relaxed one) in the kitchen. She has authored 13 cookbooks as of October 2022, and developed more than 1,000 recipes between those books and her TV show. However, her taste in décor has not been overlooked, so she has shared many tips across her social media and interviews for setting the perfect table, starting with the tablecloth.

During a visit with NBC's morning show "Today," Garten showed co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie how setting the table for a dinner party — large or small — can be easy. The round table on the show was covered with a basic white tablecloth, but she draped a large, deep blue square of fabric on top for color. She tries to choose a solid color that's easy to use in a theme, which she demonstrated with the contrast of white plates and napkins that have deep blue accents to match the tablecloth.

In a different interview with Williams Sonoma on YouTube about entertaining for Thanksgiving, Garten explained that the key to decorating a table is to "keep it really simple. Choose one color, and follow through. Otherwise, it can get too busy, and it's too complicated ... Simple is better." You can see an example of this in one of her Thanksgiving Facebook posts, too.