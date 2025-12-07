11 Best Costco Stocking Stuffers For Foodies

Hopefully, you've already started thinking about this year's Christmas gifts for everyone. No pressure if you haven't yet, but now is the time to start. Presents under the tree aren't the only part of Christmas morning that's never too early to plan for, though. Luckily, if you have a lot of stockings to stuff for foodies in your life this Christmas, Costco is a great option to find goodies for everyone. The treats you can find there are not only of good quality, but you can find them in good quantity as well. It's generally a great place to get gourmet foods for a steal!

If you find yourself already shopping at the warehouse superstore to pick up some items from our holiday guide, we recommend you pick up some stocking stuffers as well. We've collected a list of delicacies sized to fit into a stocking that the foodies in your life will be sure to enjoy. Please note that not all of these will be available at your local Costco, and prices will vary from region to region.