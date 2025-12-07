11 Best Costco Stocking Stuffers For Foodies
Hopefully, you've already started thinking about this year's Christmas gifts for everyone. No pressure if you haven't yet, but now is the time to start. Presents under the tree aren't the only part of Christmas morning that's never too early to plan for, though. Luckily, if you have a lot of stockings to stuff for foodies in your life this Christmas, Costco is a great option to find goodies for everyone. The treats you can find there are not only of good quality, but you can find them in good quantity as well. It's generally a great place to get gourmet foods for a steal!
If you find yourself already shopping at the warehouse superstore to pick up some items from our holiday guide, we recommend you pick up some stocking stuffers as well. We've collected a list of delicacies sized to fit into a stocking that the foodies in your life will be sure to enjoy. Please note that not all of these will be available at your local Costco, and prices will vary from region to region.
Vincente Pistachio Cookies Variety Pack
The Vincente variety pack of individually wrapped cookies comes straight from Italy. There are five different Sicilian cookie styles, four of which involve the hippest nut of the past few years, pistachio, while the fifth involves hazelnut. For $13.99 you get several pistachio treats, including cookies, shortbread cookie sandwiches with white chocolate, and cookies in white or dark chocolate. The hazelnut offerings are shortbread cookie sandwiches with milk chocolate.
Tony's Chocolonely Tiny Tony's Variety Pack
Tony's Chocolonely is one of our picks for best Halloween candy, and anyone would be happy to find this variety of mini chocolates in their stocking. This bag of little, individually wrapped milk chocolates, some with caramel sea salt, some with pretzel toffee, and some plain, costs $13.99. You can feel better eating these since this Dutch company is on a quest to end exploitation in the chocolate industry, which is notoriously full of unethical practices.
Jomara Filled Dates Variety Pack
A natural sweet treat, Jomara Filled Dates come individually wrapped in three flavors: orange peel, roasted almond, and caramelized pecan. This Arabic treat that's sure to please any foodie is shipped from the United Arab Emirates and costs around $10. Eat these in moderation, as dried dates are one of the unhealthiest fruits to eat!
BUBS Swedish Candy Variety Pack
The BUBS Swedish Candy Variety Pack costs $9.99 and comes with two of each flavor: sour tutti frutti, sour strawberry vanilla, and sweet banana toffee. These candies are made in Sweden, where they eat the most candy in the world, so they know what they're doing when it comes to sweets. BUBS candies contain no palm oil, gelatin, or artificial dyes. The name is an acronym of the four candy enthusiasts who started the company: Bernt, Ulrik, Birgitta, and Stefan.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Snowman Assortment
These Ghirardelli Chocolate Snowmen will start the morning with a little chocolate whimsy in the stocking. A bag of these contains dark chocolate sea salt caramel, milk chocolate caramel, and peppermint bark for $15.49. They're a nice little thematic touch to all your little gifts.
Mionetto Prosecco Brut Party Pack
Even adults deserve to get a stocking on Christmas morning. This Mionetto Prosecco Brut Party Pack contains 6 mini bottles of bubbly for around $19. Stick one of the bottles in a parent's stocking to bring some holiday cheer while the kids rip through their gifts.
Loacker Mini Wafer Cookies Variety
Loacker Mini Wafers make a great stuffer. They're little, individually wrapped wafers with hazelnut, dark chocolate, or vanilla fillings. This 80-pack bag of Italian wafers will cost you $11.99. Perfect for any discerning chocolate fiend on your list this year!
Chomps Jalapeño Grass Fed Beef Sticks
Not everything in the stocking needs to be sweet. Spice things up with a little Chomps Jalapeño Beef Sticks. A bag of 12 costs $18.99. Each stick contains 10 grams of protein to power everyone through a long gift opening session. This jalapeño flavor fared well in our ranking of Chomps jerky sticks, so you know it will be good!
Amki Sesame Thins
Made of only roasted sesame seeds, glucose syrup, and sugar, Amki Sesame Thins are a fun little crunchy treat for Christmas morning. A box of 30 of these Polish-made simple thins cost $9.99. Sweet and nutty, they're perfect for any little foodie's stocking!
Paradise Green Premium Dried Mango Slices
These Paradise Green Premium Dried Mango Slice packs, which are premium, dehydrated mangoes grown in Thailand, are a fun addition to your yuletide. You can pick up this bag of eight pouches of slices bursting with mango flavor for $12.99.
Whisky Tour of the World Gift Set
Pick up this Whiskey Tour of the World box full of 24 small, premium whiskies for $159.99 (although the price of alcohol will vary depending on what state you're in). Break it open and distribute the many little bottles throughout the stocking stuffers of the adults coming over for Christmas and watch their eyes light up. Keep the box for the map of where all the spirits come from so you can all have a whisky tasting together later in the day.