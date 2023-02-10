The Flavor Of 2023 Is Shaping Up To Be Pistachio

Now that we've moved solidly into the new year, it's time to say goodbye to some of the food trends of 2022 and make way for the new. So long, butter boards and raw meat — it's been weird — the times and the tastes are a-changing. Chefs and food influencers are on the hunt for the next cool ingredients, techniques, and flavors. And so far, there are a few strong contenders.

Keep your eyes out for menus with coastal cocktails and Clamato, crispy chicken skin (overtaking chicharones), and thrifty, sustainable options. Parade also says that we'll see a lot more plant-based proteins, low- or no-alcohol cocktails, and the next generation of nut milks, especially pistachio milk.

Pistachios, in general, are having a moment, according to Eater. Thanks to the 2009 Wonderful Pistachios ad campaign that urged consumers to "Get Crackin'," Americans have been steadily increasing their pistachio-eating habits year after year (per PR Newswire). These delicate, green-hued nuts — which are actually seeds — popped up in the culinary zeitgeist more often in 2021 and 2022, but 2023 might be their biggest year ever. From fine dining to cold foam, pistachios are as versatile as almonds, with perhaps slightly less ecological baggage. And chances are, you're going to see a lot more of them on menus in the months to come.