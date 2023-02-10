The Flavor Of 2023 Is Shaping Up To Be Pistachio
Now that we've moved solidly into the new year, it's time to say goodbye to some of the food trends of 2022 and make way for the new. So long, butter boards and raw meat — it's been weird — the times and the tastes are a-changing. Chefs and food influencers are on the hunt for the next cool ingredients, techniques, and flavors. And so far, there are a few strong contenders.
Keep your eyes out for menus with coastal cocktails and Clamato, crispy chicken skin (overtaking chicharones), and thrifty, sustainable options. Parade also says that we'll see a lot more plant-based proteins, low- or no-alcohol cocktails, and the next generation of nut milks, especially pistachio milk.
Pistachios, in general, are having a moment, according to Eater. Thanks to the 2009 Wonderful Pistachios ad campaign that urged consumers to "Get Crackin'," Americans have been steadily increasing their pistachio-eating habits year after year (per PR Newswire). These delicate, green-hued nuts — which are actually seeds — popped up in the culinary zeitgeist more often in 2021 and 2022, but 2023 might be their biggest year ever. From fine dining to cold foam, pistachios are as versatile as almonds, with perhaps slightly less ecological baggage. And chances are, you're going to see a lot more of them on menus in the months to come.
The next pumpkin spice?
It seems like pistachios have always been around, faithfully scratching the salty urge to snack by prying open their tiny clamshell-like shells. In fact, pistachios have been around since the beginnings of civilization, and have been grown in the Middle East for thousands of years. They're even mentioned in the Old Testament (per American Pistachio Growers). Pistachios require fairly specific growing conditions, namely long, hot summers with low humidity and cool winters without freezing. So aside from the Middle East, they only grow in specific parts of the world including California's Central Valley and parts of New Mexico and Arizona.
Because they prefer to grow in these hot, dry climates, pistachios are being touted as "the nut of the future" by some growers. They're more drought-resistant and require less water than other tree nuts, such as almonds (per Comstock's).
The New York Times says that this year's trendy food word will be "regenivore," which means eating and growing food in a way that actively heals the planet. So almonds are out, and pistachios are ready to fill the void, especially in the world of milk alternatives. Táche, the first pistachio milk, launched in 2020, and Starbucks launched its pistachio latte in 2021. Whether the flavor will become the next PSL remains to be seen, but the coffee juggernaut has since doubled down by adding the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.
Everything pistachios
While nut milks and lattes may be driving the trend, pistachios will be everywhere in 2023, according to a press release from Lyons Magnus. For a long time in the United States, pistachios were mostly relegated to being salted and roasted for snacks (and pistachios used to be dyed red for some reason). But pistachios can do so much more.
Anywhere walnuts, pecans, and other nuts can go, so can pistachios, from pastries to salads, ice cream to charcuterie boards. Try roasting a few and serving them with veggies, as in this recipe for roasted kohlrabi and chayote with feta and pistachios, or add them to a shaved Brussels sprouts salad in place of almonds. For sweet treats, try making a pistachio pie or tart, or crushing them up for baklava in place of walnuts.
2023 might also be the time for Nutella to take a back seat to pistachio spreads, which are made with ground nuts, olive oil, and sugar. There are several varieties of pistachio spreads (which might also be called cream or paste) that vary in sweetness, and you can find them in specialty grocery stores. Try it spread on a nice piece of sourdough toast, dip a piece of shortbread, or mix it into a batch of frosting for a luxurious flavor on a cake that's also of the moment.