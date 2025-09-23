8 Best Halloween Candy Variety Packs For Chocolate Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's that time of year again. Dust off the decorations and start planning costumes because Halloween is just around the corner. For lovers of all things spooky and kitsch, it's the year's most important holiday. And kids enjoy it too, we've heard. But even if you're more about what's new in pumpkin spice this fall than haunted houses and planning the perfect Halloween grazing board, there's the candy to look forward to. In the past, we've looked at the most popular Halloween candies in the U.S., and even broken down trick-or-treat candy preferences by state, but this year, we're thinking about the chocolate lovers. We've looked at what's available in popular grocery stores, as well as online, and compiled a list of the best chocolate-heavy variety packs available.

Yes, the majority of these variety packs will feed hungry trick-or-treaters — but they also offer chocolate favorites at Halloween-candy prices. Just before (and just after) the most bone-chilling night of the year is always a sensible time to stock up on staples like Snickers bars, M&Ms, and Kit Kats, and maybe try something new, too. The festive season is just around the corner, after all; you can't have too much chocolate in the pantry!