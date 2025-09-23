8 Best Halloween Candy Variety Packs For Chocolate Lovers
It's that time of year again. Dust off the decorations and start planning costumes because Halloween is just around the corner. For lovers of all things spooky and kitsch, it's the year's most important holiday. And kids enjoy it too, we've heard. But even if you're more about what's new in pumpkin spice this fall than haunted houses and planning the perfect Halloween grazing board, there's the candy to look forward to. In the past, we've looked at the most popular Halloween candies in the U.S., and even broken down trick-or-treat candy preferences by state, but this year, we're thinking about the chocolate lovers. We've looked at what's available in popular grocery stores, as well as online, and compiled a list of the best chocolate-heavy variety packs available.
Yes, the majority of these variety packs will feed hungry trick-or-treaters — but they also offer chocolate favorites at Halloween-candy prices. Just before (and just after) the most bone-chilling night of the year is always a sensible time to stock up on staples like Snickers bars, M&Ms, and Kit Kats, and maybe try something new, too. The festive season is just around the corner, after all; you can't have too much chocolate in the pantry!
Fun Size Snickers Twix M&Ms Halloween Variety Bag
This Mars mini variety pack contains firm favorites like Snickers, Twix (both left and right sides!), and Milky Way, and comes in Halloween-themed packaging so you can keep up the spooks while you hand out candy at the front door. Some might argue that mini bars are just too tiny, but there are worse things you can give to trick-or-treaters (raisins, for example). Luckily, these 110-piece bags are reasonably priced and available on Amazon, so feel free to give them out by the handful.
Hershey Dark Chocolate Lovers Snack Size Halloween Candy Assortment
For the sophisticated chocolaholics out there, we've got a Hershey's Dark Chocolate Lovers' Assortment. The pack includes Dark Chocolate Kit Kats, York Peppermint Patties, Dark Wafer Bars, Mounds, and Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Bars. If you like dark chocolate, now's the time to grab this 55-piece bag. The Dark Chocolate Lovers' Assortment is available from Kroger, both in-store and online.
Ghirardelli Jack O'Lanterns Assortment
Ghirardelli isn't the first candy brand most of us associate with Halloween, but the brand has hit it out of the park with these double-stacked Jack O'Lanterns. You can get the limited edition variety pack, containing plain milk chocolate, caramel, and caramel-apple candy, on Amazon. Be the bougiest house on the block when trick-or-treaters come around, give these spooky cuties to the parents helping out, or use them as edible decorations or Halloween party favors.
M&M's, Snickers and More Chocolate Candy Bars
Costco delivers on value as usual with this variety pack containing 30 full-size Snickers, Twix, Milkyway bars, and peanut & plain M&M's. Priced at $33.99 at most Costco stores, you can also get the M&M's, Snickers, and More Variety Pack delivered via Instacart. Every bag should deliver eight Snickers, but only five bags of peanut M&M's, so your mileage may vary depending on your favorite treat!
Hershey's Bulk Candy Chocolate Miniatures or Mini Reese's Cups
Yeah, you read that right. Unless you live in an extremely high-traffic area, you probably won't get through 25 pounds of assorted Hershey's Miniatures or Mini Reese's Cups, or Hershey's Kisses in one night of trick-or-treaters — even if you're treating yourself, too. This is more of a long-term purchase, and make sure you opt for the cool-ship options to make sure it doesn't depreciate on the way to your door.
Kirkland Signature All Chocolate
Costco's private label store-brand, Kirkland, is full of popular products. In this case, you're getting over five pounds of name-brand candies from Mars, Nestle, and Hershey's, in a big Kirkland variety pack. Every item in here is a solid Halloween candy favorite. The variety includes Kit Kats, Snickers, M&M's Peanut and Milk Chocolates, Twix, Milky Ways, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars, Butterfingers, and Almond Joys. Obviously, you can pick up one of these variety packs at your local Costco (usually priced around $25), but they're also available on Amazon.
Tiny Tony's Assorted Chocolate minis
Tony's Chocolonely is not only delicious and high quality, but it's also fair trade and slavery free, using traceable cocoa beans. Not very spooky, but it does mean you can feel good about giving these little chocolates out to trick-or-treaters, or enjoying them yourself. These little chocolates are as small as their name suggests, so you'll probably want to grab some Tiny Tony's from Amazon in addition to another variety pack or two (we suggest the caramel sea salt mini pack for festive orange color).
Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, 100 Grand and Kinder Bueno, Halloween Variety Bag
Kinder, which debuted in US stores in 2017, can still be hard to find, especially in Halloween variety bags. The creamy, white-chocolate filled bars are joined by their cousin, the Kinder Bueno, along with Butterfingers, Crunch bars, Baby Ruths, and 100 Grand bars in this eclectic Nestle-centric selection of fun-size treats. Available at CVS for $19.99 as well as on Amazon, they come in a Halloween-themed black-cat bag.