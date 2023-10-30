10 Chomps Grass-Fed Jerky Sticks Ranked

Pete Maldonado grew up digging the quick and easy, sweet and savory, on-the-go treats found in convenience stores like beef jerky sticks. In his adult life, he became a personal trainer and started training his eyes on food labels. Maldonado and business partner, Rashid Ali, were dismayed that the beef jerky stick offerings that were on the market seemed a little too manufactured. In 2012 they went into business for themselves, introducing Chomps. They were hoping to provide a new bite on an old favorite, but one using only the highest quality of ingredients and sustainably sourced proteins while leaving out all the bad stuff.

At first, there was one simple beef stick, but as fans started to flock to eat up more and more of these Chomps, the company expanded, adding new flavors to service these ever-hungry Chompions. Today, there are 10 flavors, wrapped up and packaged in a beautiful array of rainbow colors you can choose from. The fine folks at Chomps gave us samples of each, and we're here to tell you which are the Chompiest of the Chomps, and which are, perhaps, chumps.