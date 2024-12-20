Holiday Party Hosting Tips From A James Beard Award-Winning Chef

The holidays are the perfect time to get together with family and friends, whether you want to celebrate the season or just enjoy an excuse to hang out. Whichever route you go, however, it pays to have a few hosting tips up your sleeve to make sure your shindig is a success.

Daily Meal spoke with Chef Karen Akunowicz, James Beard Award-Winning chef, restaurateur, and television personality, about the best way to host a holiday party. She says that when coming up with the perfect menu for your gatherings, regardless of whether it's a brunch or a dinner party, you'll want to focus on prep work and time saving tricks to help make hosting stress-free.

Akunowicz, who also posts on Instagram as @chefkarenakunowicz, explains that while many of us focus on the menu, there are plenty of other details you shouldn't forget either, such as adding festive music and lighting. Plus, she notes that there are other details you can incorporate to make sure that "everyone feels the holiday spirit the moment they walk through the door."