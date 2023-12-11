30 Unexpected Holiday Sides That Will Steal The Show

The holidays are all about celebrating great food and great company. With so much going on this time of year, it's tempting to stick with tried-and-true classics when it comes to planning your meals. But serving repeats year after year can make for stale dinners and bored diners. So, instead of sticking with the same old holiday recipes, why not mix it up this season with some unexpected dishes?

Injecting new life into your holiday menu doesn't necessarily mean scrapping everything and starting from scratch. You can still keep your favorites on hand while mixing them up with some fresh, fun, and unique side dishes to add some flair to your spread. We've made it easy for you by putting together a round-up of our best show-stopping sides that will surprise and delight your guests. Some are riffs on classics; others veer further off the beaten path -– all are sure to elevate any holiday feast.