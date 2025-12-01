10 Mistakes People Make When Shopping For Holiday Food At Costco

It feels as though it can be hard to go wrong, shopping at Costco for your holiday food. The big-box supermarket has everything you need to put together a next-level Thanksgiving or Christmas meal, all housed under one roof, and at a price point that most people can afford. What's more, holiday shopping at Costco can give you access to some items you probably wouldn't find in other stores. Its level of quality is pretty good across the board, and the fact that you get everything in bulk means that you won't be caught short on the big day itself. Feels foolproof, right? Well, not quite.

Just like any store, there's a right and a wrong way to shop for holiday food at Costco, and customers are prone to making some key mistakes that can end up ruining their experience (or their budget). Costco's bulk-buy format means that you can end up with amounts of certain foods or ingredients that you just don't need, and its propensity to sell out of specific items quickly can mean that you can miss out on some all-important essentials. If that wasn't all, you can end up spending a lot more money than you normally would when you're shopping at Costco rather than other stores. Learn from our mistakes, folks, and don't make the same ones yourself.