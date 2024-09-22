Costco's Pumpkin Pie: Is It Worth It?

As far as flavor and texture go, Costco's pumpkin pie is very standard, very traditional. There's no reinventing the wheel here. It's a classic pumpkin pie in every sense. That gives it a pleasant nostalgia — as soon as I took my first bite, I was mentally transported to childhood Thanksgivings at my grandmother's house. The pumpkin filling is soft and creamy with a melt-in-your-mouth quality, yet it stands together solidly. The spices are subtle, which I like because it lets you enjoy the pure pumpkin flavor. Costco pies use only Dickinson pumpkins, which are specifically bred and grown to create canned pumpkin filling. I also appreciate the fact that the filling is not overly sweet. It's not too rich, either. There's a pillowy lightness to the filling that keeps you going back in for another bite.

The only thing that I found slightly problematic was the bottom crust. While the sides of the crust were beautifully buttery, flaky, and golden brown, the bottom was less so. In fact, the first few slices I tried to cut were disastrous, as the bottom crust fell apart when I tried to lift them out of the tin. I had better luck on the opposite side of the pie, so it seems like there may have been some unevenness in the way the bottom crust was baked through. When I got a good slice, though, the crust was delicious and actually held together well. It's just thick enough to provide stability without taking over each bite with too much starchiness. After all, it's the filling that's the real star of the show.