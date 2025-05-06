What To Know About Ordering Costco Party Platters
Planning a big party? Costco's party platters can feed large groups while saving precious prep time. However, if you've never purchased one, there's something you should know: You'll have to place the order in person. While this ordering method may seem archaic, it's simply how the store operates; there's no way to purchase Costco's party platters online. Although some branches are rumored to accept phone-in orders, this may not be the case for your local Costco. Luckily, the process of ordering in person is straightforward and reliable.
To order a Costco party platter, visit your nearest store at least 24 hours before your desired pickup time. By the deli or bakery section, you'll find a kiosk labeled "order party platters here." Fill out the available form, detailing the type of platter, quantity, and pickup date and time. It'll also ask for your contact and membership information. Slip the completed form into the slot, and return at the given time for pickup. There's no need for advance payment; you'll pay for the platters at checkout.
This ordering method applies to Costco's official party platter lineup, which typically includes three fan-favorite items like shrimp trays, artisan bread sandwiches, and fruit, meat, and cheese platters. However, these aren't the only party-worthy platters available at Costco. We've ranked every Costco party platter, which includes many premade dishes you can grab straight off store shelves — no advanced ordering required.
Which Costco party platter is best?
Costco's shrimp platter constantly receives rave reviews. This simple seafood delight comes with a hefty portion of shrimp, three cocktail sauce dipping cups, and lemon wedges. It serves 20-24 people and costs $39.99. It's perfect for seafood lovers, and while uncooked shrimp is often cheaper, this is more convenient since it's ready-to-serve. Simply open the lid or transfer it to another plate for a fancier affair.
The shrimp platter is one of Costco's official party platters, requiring advanced ordering. If you don't want to make an extra trip to Costco, choose one of the chain's standard grocery items instead. There are certain prepared foods you should and shouldn't buy at the grocery store, but typically, sandwiches and cakes are a safe bet. Shoppers frequently praise Costco's Chocolate Tuxedo Mousse Cake for its crave-worthy texture and flavor, while the store's assorted cookies make easy, single-serving desserts.
When it comes to savory snacks, Costco's vegetable tray is a hit. The 4-pound Taylor Farms Vegetable Tray features a variety of bite-sized veggies accompanied by a side of Everything Ranch Dip. Meanwhile, various sizes of fruit, meat, and cheese platters have been spotted in Costco's refrigerated section. They may run smaller than the official party platters, but you can always purchase a couple to make up the difference and use them to design your own well-organized charcuterie tray.