What To Know About Ordering Costco Party Platters

Planning a big party? Costco's party platters can feed large groups while saving precious prep time. However, if you've never purchased one, there's something you should know: You'll have to place the order in person. While this ordering method may seem archaic, it's simply how the store operates; there's no way to purchase Costco's party platters online. Although some branches are rumored to accept phone-in orders, this may not be the case for your local Costco. Luckily, the process of ordering in person is straightforward and reliable.

Advertisement

To order a Costco party platter, visit your nearest store at least 24 hours before your desired pickup time. By the deli or bakery section, you'll find a kiosk labeled "order party platters here." Fill out the available form, detailing the type of platter, quantity, and pickup date and time. It'll also ask for your contact and membership information. Slip the completed form into the slot, and return at the given time for pickup. There's no need for advance payment; you'll pay for the platters at checkout.

This ordering method applies to Costco's official party platter lineup, which typically includes three fan-favorite items like shrimp trays, artisan bread sandwiches, and fruit, meat, and cheese platters. However, these aren't the only party-worthy platters available at Costco. We've ranked every Costco party platter, which includes many premade dishes you can grab straight off store shelves — no advanced ordering required.

Advertisement