8 Trader Joe's Products Customers Complain About Most

Trader Joe's has earned something of a cult following for fan-favorite items like the infamous kimbap, convenient freezer staples, and its impressive seasonal selection each year. The store often gets praised for providing unique grocery offerings at budget-friendly prices; however, when a TJ's product misses the mark, shoppers don't hold back. Customers are just as passionately vocal about the products that don't meet their expectations as they are about the ones they love.

Whether it's a frozen entrée with an off-putting taste, produce that goes bad within days, or meals that are simply not worth the price, shoppers are not afraid to take their gripes to the internet to express their discontent. While the store still has plenty of beloved bestsellers, not everything can be a Trader Joe's steal, and these eight products are the ones that receive the most complaints from shoppers. You might want to think twice before adding these items to your cart.