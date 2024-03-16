What Gluten-Free Bread Options Does Trader Joe's Carry?

Of all the dietary restrictions to shop for in the grocery store, eating gluten-free has to be one of the hardest categories. Wheat protein is found in a lot of products, so you have to become an expert at reading food labels if you want to be sure you're avoiding any trace of gluten. Thankfully for folks living with celiac disease and gluten sensitivities, however, it's a golden age for gluten-free foods. Trader Joe's, in particular, has the gluten-free game on lock with nearly 300 different GF items listed on its website, including multiple kinds of sliced bread.

Every gluten-free person knows that it can be hard to find reliable basics like pasta, crackers, and sliced bread. And while Trader Joe's is often lauded for its seasonal snacks and frozen treats, regulars know that several staples are worth the trip every week, including its shelf-stable gluten-free sliced white, multigrain, and cinnamon raisin loaves. They also have gluten-free English muffins for those days when toast doesn't cut it, gluten-free bagels, and gluten-free pizza crusts for making homemade flatbreads.