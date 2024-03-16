What Gluten-Free Bread Options Does Trader Joe's Carry?
Of all the dietary restrictions to shop for in the grocery store, eating gluten-free has to be one of the hardest categories. Wheat protein is found in a lot of products, so you have to become an expert at reading food labels if you want to be sure you're avoiding any trace of gluten. Thankfully for folks living with celiac disease and gluten sensitivities, however, it's a golden age for gluten-free foods. Trader Joe's, in particular, has the gluten-free game on lock with nearly 300 different GF items listed on its website, including multiple kinds of sliced bread.
Every gluten-free person knows that it can be hard to find reliable basics like pasta, crackers, and sliced bread. And while Trader Joe's is often lauded for its seasonal snacks and frozen treats, regulars know that several staples are worth the trip every week, including its shelf-stable gluten-free sliced white, multigrain, and cinnamon raisin loaves. They also have gluten-free English muffins for those days when toast doesn't cut it, gluten-free bagels, and gluten-free pizza crusts for making homemade flatbreads.
Trader Joe's has three kinds of sliced gluten-free bread
Thankfully, gone are the days of searching for a decent loaf of gluten-free sandwich bread because Trader Joe's has a regular roster of loaves that should cover most sliced bread basics.
First up is its Gluten Free White Sandwich Bread, made with brown rice flour, sorghum, and potato flours. If you have multiple food allergies, this loaf is key because it is also dairy-, soy-, and nut-free. This OG gluten-free loaf has been so beloved since it hit the market that when the company tried to change the recipe in 2022, customers overwhelmingly rejected the new loaf. TJ's has since reverted to the original recipe according to multiple posts on Reddit. Just be sure to look for the bread in the blue bag for the original recipe.
White bread isn't the only gluten-free game in town at Trader Joe's, however. It also makes a fan-favorite Gluten-Free Multigrain Bread made with brown rice, sorghum, amaranth, millet, teff flours, sprouted millet, and oats. Each two-slice serving offers 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, which will support lots of nutrition goals and help you feel fuller for longer so that you don't reach for gluten-free junk foods between meals.
Gluten-free cinnamon raisin and other bread-y bites
Savory loaves aren't the only sliced bread in the Trader Joe's bakery aisle, either. Along with the white and multigrain loaves, you'll find its Gluten-Free Cinnamon Raisin Bread, made with brown rice and tapioca flour. As a bonus, these loaves are also made without eggs so vegans can get in on the fun. Made to look just like the classic cinnamon raisin loaves you remember as a kid, this gluten-free version is perfect with just a bit of butter or cream cheese. The cinnamon raisin slices are also a solid choice for homemade French toast.
If you're in the market for gluten-free breakfast bread, you might also want to grab a package of its Gluten-Free English Muffins, made with rice flour, tapioca starch, and chickpea flour. TJ's also has other bready items like Gluten-Free Everything Bagels, made with brown rice flour, potato flour, tapioca starch, and potato starch. You can even get frozen Gluten-Free Pizza Crusts, made with cauliflower, cornstarch, rice flour, and chickpea flour.
All in all, Trader Joe's is a solid option for gluten-free breads. So, whether you're strictly celiac or avoiding the floury stuff for other reasons, you can stock up on safe baked goods on your next trip to TJ's and hopefully save a few dollars while you're there.