11 Trader Joe's Dressings You Need To Try
Trader Joe's is a treasure trove of unique finds for repeat customers who swear by the supermarket's private-label collection of groceries as the best options around. The nationwide chain does not shy away from its commitment to only selling products that do not contain any artificial flavors or preservatives. If healthy foods are what you are after, you are likely to find a variety of great options at your local Trader Joe's.
If you tend to stick to a healthier diet, you may have discovered the ways that otherwise bland foods can be livened up with exciting flavors through simple additions of seasonings. Salads in particular can be completely transformed with the right dressing, and over the years the salad dressing world has virtually exploded with options with a dressing for every palate. If you are already buying food from Trader Joe's, then you are likely already aware of at least a couple of different salad dressings you may have picked up along the way.
But with the company well known by fans for continuously debuting new items, there may be a few varieties you are unaware of. If you are looking for something new or you are completely new to the Trader Joe's lifestyle, here are some salad dressings you will want to include on your next grocery list.
1. Italian Dressing with Romano Cheese
In the wide world of salad dressing, a few of the more crowd-pleasing options are sure to pop up in grocery stores and restaurants without searching for too long. If you prefer your salad dressings to be less creamy and more on the tangy and vinegary side, you are almost certain to find an Italian dressing that fits the bill. Italian dressing in its purest vinaigrette form is typically comprised of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and a select amount of seasonings. Various brands have taken that basic recipe and crafted it over the years to their specificities, adding in different flavors and making creamy alternatives along the way.
At Trader Joe's, shoppers can expect to find an Italian Dressing infused with Romano Cheese. The inclusion of the cheese adds a different kind of flavor to it that even if you typically avoid Italian dressing, you may like. One Trader Joe's shopper shared on Reddit, "I really like their Italian dressing with romano cheese! I usually don't care for Italian dressing at all, but this one is elevated and much tastier than others."
2. Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing and Dip
Whether you like it on your salads or as a dip for your chicken wings, Blue Cheese dressing ranks high on the list of dressings that are less about minimizing calories and more about maximizing flavor. For many Blue Cheese aficionados, the chunkier the dressing is, the better. Others may run away at the mere thought of a chunky salad dressing, but if you have the taste buds for Blue Cheese, it is often the first choice when choosing what to top your veggies with.
Trader Joe's has its Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing and Dip that customers love, including one on Reddit who shared, "Trader Joe's Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing & Dip is my addiction [right now]. I just love how tangy it is. Only if it could come in a larger size." Since Blue Cheese is so versatile in its ability to act both as a salad dressing and as a dip for various snacks, it is no wonder that many shoppers find themselves running back to the store to restock.
It can be a fairly polarizing flavor, however, which can lead to mixed results in how marketable a product like Blue Cheese dressing is. Some have noticed their local Trader Joe's actually pulling this specific variety of Blue Cheese off of store shelves, so be sure to double-check the next time you head out for a grocery run.
3. Greek-Style Feta Dressing
While salads can come in a seemingly infinite amount of forms with as many ingredients as you can fit into a bowl, certain salads exist with a very specific and recognizable list of veggies, including Greek salads. The usual markings of a Greek salad include olives, cucumbers, and feta cheese drizzled with a vinaigrette. Trader Joe's takes the guesswork out of what dressing would match your Greek salad best by selling its own Greek-Style Feta Dressing.
The creamy dressing is perfect for salads, but as one Trader Joe's shopper points out, it can be used in a variety of different ways. They shared on Reddit, "I love the Greek-style feta dressing. Good for salads, but I also use it with zucchini pancakes, sandwiches and chicken/rice pitas." A tasty salad dressing is one thing, but having the versatility in working with a number of other dishes makes it an even better investment on your grocery list.
4. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Of the creamy salad dressings, few can gather a crowd together quite like Ranch. Not only does it add the perfect creamy texture to any salad, but the flavor makes for a great dipping sauce for anything from vegetables to french fries. Ranch comes in a variety of different types and flavors, including Buttermilk. Traditional Ranch Dressing uses buttermilk as one of its main ingredients, but the distinction of Buttermilk Ranch includes kicks the tanginess to a whole new level.
@traderjoesaficionado shared on Instagram that "If you are a ranch fan then this is a must try." One commentator took them up on that suggestion, writing, "This is SO good! If you've ever tried their Cobb salad, this is the same dressing...with a little bit more dill. It's very garlicky, very herbaceous. I love it." Some ranch dressings can run the risk of being a bit one-note in their creaminess, but Trader Joe's shoppers seem to highlight the different bold flavors that come through with this particular variety.
5. Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette
Trader Joe's is known for many things, including its rotation of seasonal grocery items. These limited-time products are often favorites among shoppers who wish they could be year-round offerings. But instead, they have to wait until their favorite season rolls around once again to shop for various flavors like pumpkin in the fall, peppermint in the winter, and ube, which can be found in a fan-favorite ice cream, in late spring and early summer.
Another summer product shoppers look forward to seeing returning on store shelves is the Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette. The unique addition of strawberry and basil makes this a one-of-a-kind salad dressing at Trader Joe's, with @traderjoeslist sharing the news of its annual return on Instagram. One shopper commented on that post, "I just bought today and put it on my salad for lunch. It's so good! I'm definitely getting it again!" Another had suggestions for how to best pair the vinaigrette in the summer months, commenting "Get the croutons too! Pair with arugula, red onion, tomato, and orange slices (cheese too if you want) so good!"
6. Asian Style Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette
Beyond the typical salad dressings you find at most grocery stores and restaurants, such as Italian, Ranch, and Blue Cheese, there are other varieties that pack in some bold flavor and are just as versatile. Depending on what you are preparing for lunch or dinner, you may find yourself reaching for a more Asian-inspired dressing, particularly ones that use peanuts as its base. Peanut Sauce has an unmistakable flavor that pairs well with a variety of dishes, which is why Trader Joe's scores big marks with shoppers for its Asian Style Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette.
If you want a little zing tossed into your salad, look no further than this dressing. Trader Joe's shares on its website that this particular dressing is spiced with "jalapeño pepper, cilantro, cumin, chili powder, red bell pepper, garlic and onion." With so many flavors packed in, shoppers cannot get enough of it, with many taking to the internet to share their excitement over this product. Multiple Redditors mentioned that it is their favorite dressing, with several pointing out how great they think it is. If you are tired of the same old salad dressing and want to shake things up a bit, be on the lookout for this product in the refrigerated section of the store.
7. Organic Poppy Seed Dressing
When the temperatures begin to climb and winter melts away, Trader Joe's shoppers know that a rotation in seasonal products is about to take place as they stock up on whatever final winter items are left and prepare for the arrival of their favorite spring items. When spring arrives at Trader Joe's, so does the Organic Poppy Seed Dressing. This dressing is a blend of all things flavor and texture, providing both a creamy base as well as the occasional crunch of the whole poppy seeds included in the dressing.
@traderjoeslist on Instagram noted how "This dressing is the PERFECT addition to your homemade coleslaw! It has a tangy sweetness that compliments the crunch of cabbage and whatever else you like to add to your 'slaw!" Another user on Instagram claimed that this dressing can make anything taste great, commenting, "This is soooo good, I actually look forward to eating my veggies now!" What's Good at Trader Joe's points out the similarities between this dressing and your typical honey mustard, so if that is a flavor you enjoy, then you may find yourself liking the Poppy Seed Dressing.
8. Vegan Creamy Dill Dressing
A common hurdle for shoppers to navigate if they follow Vegan diets is finding a substitute for a creamy dairy product that tastes just as good and still checks all the right boxes in terms of texture. Salad dressings are no exception, and while some individuals following a Vegan diet may actually prefer to stick to vinaigrettes, others may want to dabble in creamier dressings every now and then. In those situations, Trader Joe's sells a Vegan Creamy Dill Dressing. The dressing uses a base of cauliflower, almond butter, and vinegar to achieve ideal creaminess, and then infuses that with other flavors like garlic, shallots, parsley, chives, and of course, dill.
If there was any doubt whether the Vegan Creamy Dill Dressing could sneak its way into your kitchen without anyone noticing the difference from its dairy counterparts, some shoppers can attest that it substitutes wonderfully. One shopper shared on Reddit, "I can attest, it's so good! A nice dupe for 'ranch'." Others on Reddit pointed out that the dill flavor is strong enough to differentiate itself from the traditional ranch, but overall it's a solid choice if you need a Vegan dressing option and want to stick to creamier formulas.
9. Green Goddess Salad Dressing
In the world of salads, the phenomenon of Green Goddess Dressing has risen in popularity over the years. Not only can you now find the formula of dried chives, dried green onion, spinach powder, and dried parsley in the seasoning form at Trader Joe's, but the grocery chain also sells two different varieties of the dressing. Both its shelf-stable and refrigerated Green Goddess Dressings are big hits with shoppers, with one on Reddit sharing, "The shelf stable Goddess Dressing is always my go-to. It has zero sugar and no dairy and it stores in the pantry for months. I always like having a bottle on hand."
The refrigerated version of the dressing from Trader Joe's uses a unique process for ensuring food safety without resorting to heat pasteurizing. According to its website, Trader Joe's states that "Our supplier uses a process called HPP (that stands for High Pressure Processing), which uses very cold water and very high pressure to achieve the same food safety results, without cooking the ingredients." No matter which option you choose, you can rely on great taste as well as that good-for-you feeling as you enjoy your salad.
10. Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing
Some great salad dressings, while delicious, are really just useful in one way: to act as the drizzle on top of a bowl of leafy greens and other vegetables. While there is nothing wrong with having a great dressing that is best used for only one purpose, every now and then it is nice to stock up on dressings that can fulfill multiple uses. In those situations, shoppers are raving about Trader Joe's Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing.
Trader Joe's Rants shared in a review of the product, "I really like this. It is delicious as well as versatile...Versatile as in, this is more than just for salads. It is also an excellent marinade which you can use to marinate many foods." The next time you want to fire up the grill, let your chicken marinate in the Toasted Sesame Dressing before cooking for a great boost in flavor. Toss it with your salad, marinate your next dinner with it, or use it as a dipping sauce for any meal. In the world of versatile dressings that can be used in multiple ways, the Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing is a solid go-to option.
11. Vegan Caesar Dressing
If your favorite salad is a Caesar Salad, it is likely thanks to the distinct flavor and texture of the creamy Caesar dressing that comes with it. Thick in texture and bold in its flavor, Caesar dressing is traditionally made with anchovies, egg yolks, and parmesan cheese. That does not make for a particularly Vegan-friendly formula, but Trader Joe's has a Vegan Caesar Dressing that you could use as a substitute. According to the Trader Joe's website, the vegan version uses tofu, capers, mustard, and miso as its base.
Many Trader Joe's shoppers are pleased with the outcome, with some taking to Reddit to express their satisfaction with the Vegan version of one of the most popular salad dressings out there. As Simply Healthy Vegan points out, this version of the dressing is also Gluten-free, checking off even more boxes for how many customers can enjoy it on top of their salads.