10 Trader Joe's Frozen Foods You Should Stock Up On

The vibe that Trader Joe's brings to the table has always been fun, funky, and, above all, fresh. Like Whole Foods, the retailer's produce exudes a sense of vibrancy, and the feeling that it might have arrived at the store mere seconds before you picked it up. That's why it could be considered surprising that Trader Joe's has such an extensive frozen food selection, though it's certainly one of its biggest selling points. Alongside its fresh food items, the supermarket has a huge array of frozen foods that deserve a second look, and it specializes in offering both classic freezer staples and more out-there options that make mealtimes way more fun.

It's worth saying that not all Trader Joe's frozen foods can justify your hard-earned coin: Some of its frozen dinners aren't the best, while other items just feel a little too expensive for what you actually get. However, other frozen foods at TJ's definitely deserve your freezer real estate. The grocery store nails everyday items like sweet potato fries and hash browns (which you should always have a healthy supply of in your freezer, in our opinion), and offers an array of appetizers and snacks that are useful to keep on hand for any unexpected guests. Here are just a few of our favorites.