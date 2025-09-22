10 Trader Joe's Frozen Foods You Should Stock Up On
The vibe that Trader Joe's brings to the table has always been fun, funky, and, above all, fresh. Like Whole Foods, the retailer's produce exudes a sense of vibrancy, and the feeling that it might have arrived at the store mere seconds before you picked it up. That's why it could be considered surprising that Trader Joe's has such an extensive frozen food selection, though it's certainly one of its biggest selling points. Alongside its fresh food items, the supermarket has a huge array of frozen foods that deserve a second look, and it specializes in offering both classic freezer staples and more out-there options that make mealtimes way more fun.
It's worth saying that not all Trader Joe's frozen foods can justify your hard-earned coin: Some of its frozen dinners aren't the best, while other items just feel a little too expensive for what you actually get. However, other frozen foods at TJ's definitely deserve your freezer real estate. The grocery store nails everyday items like sweet potato fries and hash browns (which you should always have a healthy supply of in your freezer, in our opinion), and offers an array of appetizers and snacks that are useful to keep on hand for any unexpected guests. Here are just a few of our favorites.
Hashbrowns
We make no apology for how much we love frozen hash browns, and it's always a sad day when we find out that we've run out of them. Luckily, that can be avoided by stocking up on Trader Joe's Hashbrowns. Coming in an attractive cardboard sleeve, these hash browns look pretty much identical to the kind that McDonald's makes, both with their flat oblong shape and their mid-brown coloring that promises deep, salty, potato-heavy flavor.
Thankfully, too, that promise is realized. Reviewers who have tried these hash browns have noted that they have a robust, hearty taste, and a gentle oiliness that stops them from drying out. They crisp up excellently, while remaining soft and pillowy on the inside, and manage to do so with a pleasingly minimal ingredients list. Some people have even said that they're better than the famous McDonald's hash brown — and when you think about the price difference between the two, buying the Trader Joe's version is a no-brainer. You get 10 hash browns for $2.99, which works out at just under $0.30 per piece. At McDonald's, you may well pay 10 times that amount for a single hash brown, depending on where you are in the country. We know what we'd rather spend our money on, folks.
Mango Cream Bars
If you want a quick and easy sweet treat at a moment's notice, it's worth keeping Trader Joe's Mango Cream Bars in good supply in your freezer. For $3.49, you get six individual bars, each of them consisting of vanilla ice cream covered in a perfectly refreshing mango sorbet. This dessert is slightly pricier than others out there, but you get what you pay for in terms of quality. While other frozen bar manufacturers cram their products full of extra ingredients (and may not even use ice cream at all, instead subbing it out for a suspicious-sounding "frozen dairy dessert"), Trader Joe's keeps things simple and opts to use just vanilla ice cream, mango puree, cane sugar, and a few additional ingredients.
All of this equates to an ice cream bar that tastes pretty darn good. "Tastes like a fresh mango with ice cream. One of the best things I've had from Trader Joes," said one fan of them over on Reddit, with others chiming into agree. Plus, this is one of those items that Trader Joe's seems to bring back periodically, so it's worth stocking up while you can.
Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
All well-stocked freezers should have a bag of mozzarella sticks in them, and in our opinion, you should be buying yours from Trader Joe's. The Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks has been a constant in the freezer section for more than a decade now, and store has invested serious time in figuring out how to get them just right. This is easier said than done: While mozzarella sticks might seem like a simple combo of cheese and breadcrumbs, they're notorious for splitting and bursting when cooked (especially if you're not deep-frying them), and they can also be weirdly lacking in taste.
Well, that's not the case with the Trader Joe's version. Although these mozzarella sticks can indeed split if they're cooked incorrectly, when they're air-fried or the oven instructions are tweaked slightly (such as dropping the temperature and cooking them for a bit longer) they come out perfect every time. The cheese, which is so often neglected in a mozzarella stick, also has a distinctive and full flavor. If you want, you can give them a dusting of extra seasoning, or just grab your favorite dipping sauce and go to town. They might be a tad more expensive than other mozzarella sticks, but we think they're worth it.
Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties
It's pretty hard to get a meatless patty right, guys. All too often, they feel like a pale imitator of the meat they're trying to replicate, or end up either overly dry or swimming in fat. Trader Joe's Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties, however, manage to avoid all of these pitfalls. Its current version of its Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties is an upgrade on its former offering, which disappeared shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic and which didn't quite thrill people's tastebuds.
In the years since then, though, it seems like TJ's has gone back to the drawing board — and now its Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties are a thing of beauty. These patties have a rich, full, juicy taste, that's definitely considered an upgrade. Some things that changed including making soy protein the base, and adding soy sauce powder, oat fiber, sage, and fennel. These patties are the kind of thing you want to keep on hand for those mornings you just need a hearty meatless breakfast.
Mini Cheeseburgers
Got a craving to visit White Castle (and find out its many secrets), but don't want to get in your car and drive 20 minutes to your nearest restaurant? You wouldn't have to if you'd have stocked up on Trader Joe's Mini Cheeseburgers. Coming with three in a pack, these burgers may be small in size, but they're mighty in flavor. Although they look like White Castle's famous sliders, folks that have reviewed the Trader Joe's product have noted that it feels like a step up in terms of quality. The sweet Hawaiian rolls and the creamy, rich cheddar cheese used gives these burgers way more of a sense of substance — and while they're not exactly luxurious, they're definitely way better than you might expect.
It is worth saying that these burgers come in at approximately $4.50 per pack, so they're a fair bit pricier than other mini burger competitors out there. We would argue, however, that you're getting what you pay for here. Each burger provides a pretty substantial amount of protein, and when eaten all together, you get a good meal out of them. Oh, and your kids will love them. Do yourself a favor and grab yourself a couple boxes next time you're in-store.
Organic Riced Cauliflower
Riced cauliflower may not seem like the most exciting frozen food product at Trader Joe's, but don't write this one off. First off, it's tricky to find good-quality frozen riced cauliflower pretty much anywhere: Most of the time you end up with a bag of desiccated vegetable that turns into mush the moment it thaws. Trader Joe's, however, manages to make its rice alternative taste fresh and retain its quality, and at $2.29 for 12 ounces, it doesn't exactly break the bank.
Furthermore, riced cauliflower is one of those things that you tend to want to enjoy without having to make it (anyone who's ever gone to the trouble of ricing cauliflower with a grater will know how annoying it can be), making keeping a supply of this in your freezer a must. You'll also be surprised by how many things you can do with it. Turn this Organic Riced Cauliflower into a pizza crust, use it to replace couscous or bulgur wheat in a tabbouleh salad, or stir fry it with your favorite veggies and protein to make a fried rice alternative.
Chiles Rellenos Con Queso
Chiles rellenos con queso is one of those things that is pretty longwinded to make. Sure, the end result is delicious, but to get there you have to roast your peppers, stuff them with cheese, coat them in batter, fry them to perfection, and then make a delicious tomato sauce to accompany them. Sorry, but who has the time for that on a weekday evening when you've just got home from work? We certainly don't.
That's why we love Trader Joe's Chiles Rellenos Con Queso, a dish that you'll be pleased to have a constant supply of in your freezer. This frozen version takes all of the work out of preparing this dish and has it on the table in mere minutes. Amazingly, too, Trader Joe's Chiles Rellenos Con Queso manages to nail not only its flavors, but its textures too. The chiles retain a glorious crunch on their exterior, while the interior turns gooey. It also doesn't compromise on the spice levels. Oh, and if you air fry your chiles, then you'll manage to avoid turning them super oily. It's a win-win all around, people.
Dutch Griddle Cakes
Are you a little bored of pancakes, but don't want to stray too far? Trader Joe's has got you covered with a frozen product that justifies its space in your freezer. The retailer's Dutch Griddle Cakes are a worthy alternative to frozen pancakes, with a thicker consistency that both offers a slightly more substantial bite, and which fares well in your freezer. In each pack you get eight griddle cakes, and as each one weighs in at 50 grams, they feel ample and hearty.
Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes are arguably way more versatile than regular pancakes. While you can enjoy them with syrup and fresh berries, their sturdiness also means that they're great in a breakfast sandwich, as one Reddit user revealed, "These are my weekend breakfast staple with the chicken breakfast sausage patties and syrup." Plus, they're a breeze to cook. These griddle cakes can be ready in just a few minutes by popping them in your toaster, with the appliance giving them a lovely crispiness on their exterior. You can also microwave them or heat them in the oven.
Double Chocolate Croissants
Trader Joe's is well-known for its frozen croissants and their unique preparation style. While other retailers sell croissants and pastries that you just need to pop in the oven straight from the freezer, Trader Joe's frozen options require you to proof them overnight before baking. This might sound like a needlessly fussy extra step, but the result is a croissant that's flaky, crispy, and airy, with a way more delicate crumb.
Nowhere is this more apparent than with its Double Chocolate Croissants. These croissants come out of the oven looking like they've been made in a bakery the day before, with a delightful puffiness that contains oozing, luscious chocolate within. Pleasingly, they're not overwhelmingly sweet, but instead have a subtle sugariness to them that allows the complexity of the chocolate to shine through. The best part is that once you've proofed them, they can cook up in your air fryer in just 10 minutes. At $5.99 for four croissants, they're not the cheapest out there — but they're way cheaper than getting one at a bakery, and they're ideal for those mornings that you don't want to stray out of the house.
Sweet Potato Fries
Frozen sweet potato fries are notoriously difficult to get right. All too often, they end up both soggy and tasteless, with retailers being unable to nail that balance of a crispy exterior and a salty-sweet flavor that makes them so moreish. Thankfully, Trader Joe's Sweet Potato Fries don't have that issue (provided that you cook them right, that is — the secret is using the air fryer and not overcrowding the basket). With just a touch of salt and any of your favorite seasonings, they really pop.
Like regular fries, Trader Joe's Sweet Potato Fries shine when paired with your favorite dipping sauce. Sriracha mayo, Mike's Hot Honey, or just plain old regular ketchup will work wonders with their flavor profile. At $2.49 for a 15 ounce bag, these sweet potato fries won't break the bank, and they'll barely take up any space in your freezer either. Grab a couple bags when you're next in store, and enjoy them whenever you have a hankering.