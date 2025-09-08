9 High-Protein Breakfast Foods That Aren't Just Eggs

Ever get the egg ick? One minute you're practicing the perfect crack for unbroken yolks and looking forward to the same protein-packed breakfast you eat every day. The next, your eggs are just ... too eggy. Whether this sudden disgust is caused by food trauma, mild allergies, or just a lack of variety in your diet, it can seem like a real problem if you're trying to get your macros in at breakfast. But eggs aren't your only option for maximizing protein in the morning. From yogurt to smoothies to cheeky breakfast burritos, you can eat like a king in the morning without constantly cycling through scrambled, poached, and sunny-side-up.

We've collected nine breakfast ideas that all offer around the same amount of protein as three large eggs — about 20 grams. There are sweet and savory options, superfood ingredients, and health benefits beyond the bulk. We even threw a few vegan recipe ideas into the mix, along with dishes that use eggs and dairy as an ingredient rather than the main event. And if you're planning a weekend blow-out that still hits your protein goals or need to grab something on the run, we've got that covered too. None of these recipes rely on protein powder to boost their numbers, either, although several could be given an additional protein kick with a scoop of your favorite flavor or a smoothie on the side.