10 Trader Joe's Steals Every Smart Shopper Should Know About
It is no secret that the price of groceries are rising in America, and thrifty shoppers are always looking to save a few dollars on a trip to the store. Trader Joe's, known for its quirky decorations and unique private-label products, has also earned a reputation for being incredibly affordable. On items ranging from produce to proteins to pre-packaged meals, Trader Joe's often is one of the most budget-friendly places to shop.
To find which items are giving customers the best deal at Trader Joe's, we compared the prices of several popular Trader Joe's grocery items to the prices offered at three other major food retailers: Walmart, Whole Foods, and Target. For consistency, the item prices will be based on each retailer's website listings for the New York City area, so it's possible costs may vary in other parts of the country. Whether you're a longtime fan of Trader Joe's or a new shopper, get ready to learn what 10 items are steals that every TJ's customer should know about.
1. Gluten Free White Sandwich Bread
One of my favorite sections to browse at Trader Joe's is their baked goods aisle, which features a variety of incredible breads that customers can't get enough of. One popular item is their Gluten Free White Sandwich Bread, which offers a great alternative for those who may have a gluten intolerance. Unfortunately for those eating gluten free, buying bread is oftentimes more expensive than buying regular bread. According to a 2024 study conducted by the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, "The average price of white bread across grocery chains was $1.70 per loaf, or 8.32 cents per ounce, compared to the gluten-free bread prices of $5.70 per loaf, or 38.19 cents per ounce."
Trader Joe's offers their loaf of Gluten Free White Sandwich Bread for $4.99, which is lower than the national average. It is also lower than many of Trader Joe's competitors, including Whole Foods, which prices a loaf at $5.99, and Target, which charges $7.99 per loaf. For price alone, Trader Joe's surpasses these other chains when it comes to gluten free bread.
2. Uncured Apple Smoked Bacon
In my opinion, there is no better way to start your morning than by cooking up a delicious bacon breakfast. While you can find bacon at practically any grocery store, Trader Joe's offers their quality Uncured Apple Smoked Bacon product at a lower price than many. The price of bacon and other pork products has been on the rise nationally in recent years, which makes Trader Joe's low prices even more compelling for customers.
At Trader Joe's, 12 ounces of Uncured Apple Smoked Bacon costs just $6.49. A similar uncured bacon product at Whole Foods Market is priced at $9.29, which is significantly more expensive. At Target, a smaller, 8-ounce pack of uncured bacon is $7.69. With these prices in comparison, it is clear that Trader Joe's is offering a terrific deal on bacon, making it a great place to stock up on your breakfast needs.
3. Organic Maple Syrup
One ingredient I will always splurge on is organic maple syrup. While imitation syrup may be enough for some people, for me, there is no substitution to the rich and decadent flavor that a real maple syrup provides. As the perfect topping for a pancake breakfast or as a natural sweetener for my morning matcha drink, there will always be a bottle of this liquid gold in my refrigerator.
Due in part to the tariffs issued by President Trump earlier this year, the cost to produce maple syrup has become more expensive. Thankfully, Trader Joe's Organic Vermont Maple Syrup has maintained a low price of $4.99 for their 8-ounce container. This is a significantly lower price than similar organic maple syrup products from other competitors. In comparison, Whole Foods offers organic syrup in the same size for $12.99, while Walmart offers a slightly larger bottle size of their maple syrup for $9.97. Unless you are looking to spend twice as much, Trader Joe's is the place to stock up on your Maple Syrup.
4. Cream Cheese
On the theme of breakfast foods, another item most families keep stocked in their refrigerator is a block of cream cheese. Trader Joe's offers an impressive assortment of cream cheese spreads that have become a popular item for the store. From the festive Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread to the savory Onion & Chive Cream Cheese Spread, the cream cheese selection at Trader Joe's offers delicious, quality products for low prices.
If you are looking to pick up a standard block of Trader Joe's Cream Cheese, you may be delighted to find that the store only charges customers $1.99 for 8 ounces of product. This is lower than several competitors, with Walmart charging $2.98 for an 8-ounce block and Target charging $3.19 for the same size. Paying more for basic items like these can make a big difference in your grocery bill, which is just another reason to save your cream cheese purchases for the next time you are at Trader Joe's.
5. Smoothie Blends
Making a healthy, delicious smoothie at home is one of my favorite ways to start my day. With fresh fruit being as expensive as it is (see the ludicrous $19 strawberry that influencers are purchasing), one way I cut down on my smoothie spending is by purchasing pre-mixed blends of frozen fruits and vegetables. Trader Joe's offers a great product for this purpose with their Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend. For just $3.99, customers get 16 ounces of blueberries, dragon fruit, bananas, strawberries, spinach, and kale.
Trader Joe's is not the only store to sell pre-made smoothie blends, however, the price difference is apparent. Whole Foods offers a similar product, the Sambazon Organic Acai Fruit Blend, for $7.79 for a smaller, 14.1-ounce size. At Target, a 14-ounce package of the Frozen Organic Dragon Fruit Smoothie Packs costs $5.29, meaning that both these stores are charging more for less product than Trader Joe's is. While there are factors such as taste preference to consider, for me, the Trader Joe's Smoothie Blend is the clear choice if I am trying to stick to a budget.
6. Boxed Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese
One of the most affordable and easy to make meals that you can stock in your pantry is a box of macaroni and cheese. In just about 10 minutes, even the most beginner at-home chef can whip up a pot of gooey and delicious pasta, making it a popular choice for parents or students looking for a quick meal. Trader Joe's offers a variety of boxed pasta options, and their classic Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, which comes with 7.25 ounces of product, is priced at only $0.99.
Spending less than a dollar for a full meal is hard to beat, and that became apparent when researching how much competitor grocery stores were charging for similar boxed pasta products. At Walmart, a six ounce box of Kraft NotCo Original Flavor Plant Based Mac & Cheese costs $2.47, and at Whole Foods, a six ounce package of their 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Macaroni and Cheese costs $2.69. Target is also more expensive, with one box of Annie's Mac & Cheese costing customers $1.99, making Trader Joe's the clear winner for cost-conscious shoppers of these stores.
7. Frozen Pizza
Another easy meal option for families looking to save money is frozen pizza. However, not all frozen pizzas are created the same, and some of the cheapest pizza pies are best left in the freezer aisle. Thankfully, Trader Joe's offers a variety of frozen pizzas that are a step up in quality while still being priced between $4.00 and $6.00 per pie. Their standard Margherita Pizza costs $4.79 for a 15-ounce package.
When compared to some other quality frozen pizza options, it is clear that Trader Joe's is offering a competitive price. At Walmart, a California Pizza Kitchen Margherita Thin Crust with Tomato-Basil Sauce pie costs $7.46 for a 15-ounce package, and the same product at Target costs $7.99. At Whole Foods, the Amy's Margherita Pizza, which is 13 ounces, costs $10.99. While all of these are great choices for an easy meal at home, Trader Joe's is providing the cheapest option amongst these stores.
8. Salmon Fillet
Shoppers can save on more than just packaged meals at Trader Joe's. The grocery chain offers a great selection of fresh seafood, including the Fresh Atlantic Salmon Boneless Fillet, which costs $9.99 per pound. This Atlantic salmon is buttery, tender, and conveniently packaged to make meal-preparation as easy as possible. The price of salmon in the United States fluctuates based on the season, but the current price range is between $10.12 and $78.69 per pound today. This means that Trader Joe's is currently pricing its salmon below market value.
At Whole Foods, a similar Atlantic Salmon Fillet costs customers $15.99 per pound, making Trader Joe's the clear winner for price-conscious shoppers. Salmon is an incredibly versatile fish that can be prepared in a variety of delicious ways (check out our pesto-baked salmon recipe), and Trader Joe's makes it an easy protein choice that does not break the bank.
9. Feta Cheese
As a delicious addition to pastas, salads, or as a spread for bread and crackers, feta cheese is loved for good reason. This crumbly and salty cheese is made from sheep and goat milk, and it has significant ties to historic Mediterranean cuisine. Feta cheese was uniquely popular in 2023 when a recipe for a feta pasta went viral on TikTok, leading to more customers picking up a block of this product while grocery shopping.
While you can find Feta cheese in most dairy sections, the prices range heavily based on retailer. At Trader Joe's, an 8-ounce block of Feta cheese costs just $3.79. This price is lower than competitor Whole Foods, who charge $4.49 for 6 ounces of 365 by Whole Foods Market Feta Crumbles. At Target, 6 ounces of the Good & Gather Feta Cheese Crumbles is also more expensive at $5.29. If you are looking to whip up a viral dish or spruce up your salad, Trader Joe's is an affordable place to buy your Feta cheese from.
10. Frozen Chicken Potstickers
Frozen Chicken Potstickers are a great staple to have in your freezer for a moment when you are in need of a quick and delicious meal. Trader Joe's has several frozen dumpling options, but the Chicken Gyoza Potstickers are a personal favorite of mine. Crispy, flavorful, and easy to make, these dumplings are a great solution for an easy, at-home dinner. These potstickers also are incredibly affordable, at $3.99 for a 16-ounce package.
Other competitors struggle to meet this competitive low price. At Walmart, a 10-ounce package of Ajinomoto Chicken Hane Gyoza Dumplings costs $6.48. At Whole Foods, a 10-ounce package of the FEEL GOOD FOODS Chicken Potstickers costs $8.99, which is over twice as much. Like the other products on this list, it is clear that Trader Joe's is continuing to provide some of the most competitive deals on a variety of grocery story items. Best of all, even with the low prices, Trader Joe's still does not sacrifice quality, which is one major reason why fans remain dedicated to the brand after 58 years.