10 Trader Joe's Steals Every Smart Shopper Should Know About

It is no secret that the price of groceries are rising in America, and thrifty shoppers are always looking to save a few dollars on a trip to the store. Trader Joe's, known for its quirky decorations and unique private-label products, has also earned a reputation for being incredibly affordable. On items ranging from produce to proteins to pre-packaged meals, Trader Joe's often is one of the most budget-friendly places to shop.

To find which items are giving customers the best deal at Trader Joe's, we compared the prices of several popular Trader Joe's grocery items to the prices offered at three other major food retailers: Walmart, Whole Foods, and Target. For consistency, the item prices will be based on each retailer's website listings for the New York City area, so it's possible costs may vary in other parts of the country. Whether you're a longtime fan of Trader Joe's or a new shopper, get ready to learn what 10 items are steals that every TJ's customer should know about.