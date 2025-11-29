The Best Ina Garten Tips To Declutter Your Kitchen

Kitchens collect clutter like few other rooms in your house, and if you're not careful, they can quickly become overwhelmed by objects and mess. This is, unfortunately, the opposite of what you need. A kitchen should be as serene as possible, but when you combine countless utensils and appliances, high traffic, and a healthy amount of stress when your dish is nearing completion, it's a room that you can come to dread being in. Now and then, it's essential to step back, take stock, and try to reset, so you can create a calm, functional space.

Few people know how to do that as well as Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa has made a name for herself by emanating serenity and quiet joy as she cooks, and doing so in a kitchen that feels stress-free and uncluttered. With decades of on-screen cooking experience under her belt, she knows exactly how to allow her food (often made with her favorite brands) to take center-stage, instead of her viewers being distracted by the space around her. How does she do it, and what tips has she shared along the way? Let's find out.