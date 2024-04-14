Ina Garten's Default Dishes For Easy, Elegant Dinner Parties

Hosting a dinner party can be a great way to bring together friends and family and bond over a delicious meal. However, trying to come up with a menu that both looks and tastes great can be a bit stressful. Some entrees might seem too simple and casual, while others can have you slaving away for hours in the kitchen.

In an interview with Today, Ina Garten shared a few of her favorite go-to's for solving just this problem that she explained are "so easy to make, so elegant" and all the components create the perfect meal. One menu item involves a tasty boneless chicken breast with goat cheese and basil under the skin. She also pairs that with a decadent fettuccini with white truffle butter alongside some roasted carrots.

Although they look beautiful, thankfully, these sides don't require hours of your time and let you enjoy your evening while still leaving a good impression on your guests.