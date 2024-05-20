Ina Garten's Extra Step For The Ultimate Roast Chicken

If you've ever made a Thanksgiving turkey, you've probably heard of brining, which almost always means wet brining. This is a process of soaking food in a salty solution for several hours to keep the meat juicy and tender. The meat absorbs the solution over time, and the salt that gets in will trap moisture inside, so when it comes time to cook you'll have much juicer meat.

Dry brining works the same way, scientifically speaking, as wet brining, it just uses the natural moisture in the meat instead of water. With this method, you don't have to fuss with a big bowl, pot, or bucket of solution for your whole chicken. Over time, the salt on the surface of the skin will pull moisture out of the chicken that dissolves the salt, creating a thin, natural coating. If you let the chicken sit in the fridge long enough, the meat will reabsorb the salty liquid, which works just like a wet brine to retain moisture and flavor in the meat.

"The first thing I do, actually, is I salt it in advance. When it comes home from the store, I salt it, put it in the fridge, and all that salt gets into the meat so it gives it lots of flavor," Garten explains.