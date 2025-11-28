The Best Frozen Pizzas For Under $8, According To Customers
You're never too good for frozen pizza. As cheap and easy dinners go, it belongs in the hall of fame. After a long day of working hard — or, let's be honest, a long night of playing harder — you want something that feels like a reward. With frozen pizza, you're just a preheated oven and a cook time that's shorter than most sitcoms away from something greasy, cheesy, and wonderful. We love frozen pizzas here at The Daily Meal, enough to have a ranking of frozen pepperoni pizzas. Heck, we love frozen pizzas enough to stop typing and go cook one right now. Be right back. Hopefully, the keyboard doesn't get sauce on it.
Anyhow, the best thing about these pizzas is that they don't cost too much. We have a problem when the frozen pizza starts acting too good for us. Careful, frozen pizza, you're not allowed to approach delivery prices — not even if satisfied customers are saying that your frozen pizza brand beats restaurant quality. After all, one of you built a whole slogan about how it's not delivery. That's why we want to celebrate the best frozen pizzas under eight bucks, according to customers.
Walmart Great Value Thin & Crispy Crust Four-Cheese Pizza
Walmart's private label brand doesn't mince words. It's $4.46 for this pizza at the time of this writing, which is as many dollar bills as there are types of cheese. A blend of whole milk mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses puts this pie over the top. Maybe there could be a touch more sauce, but cheese is the star of the show. With this much cheese, who needs toppings? Well, hold that thought.
Reviewing the pizza on YouTube, Tami Dunn praised the crust for being crispy, but not too crispy. She also said that the Great Value pizza had more flavor than some more expensive frozen pizzas, but still cautioned that the pie was somewhat plain. You get what you pay for, seems to be the conclusion that Tami and her partner settled on. Maybe this pizza doesn't need toppings, per se, but maybe it's also a good canvas for some at-home experimentation.
The great thing about a frozen cheese pizza is that you can customize your own toppings, if you want. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your frozen pizza, and it's one of the more fun things you can do in the kitchen.
Tombstone Pepperoni Original Thin-Crust Pizza
Everyone has had a Tombstone phase. If you haven't, congrats on being some sort of heir to some sort of fortune. The rest of us have been broke before, and Tombstone was there for us — there for us for $4.38 at Walmart, to be precise. One of these food frisbees is the perfect companion for movie night. We'll take whatever set of toppings Walmart (or, let's be honest, whichever gas station is open at 1 a.m.) is offering, but the consensus customer favorite seems to be pepperoni.
Lest you accuse us of overly romanticizing Tombstone, may we point out that we're not the only ones who think that frozen pizza should be inexpensive? As one Redditor put it, the more expensive a frozen pizza is, the worse it is. That person went on to praise Tombstone. Still, there's flavor in these pies. Another Redditor praised the sauce for being both robust and not too overwhelming. We'd have to agree, and will add that a little shake of oregano and red pepper flakes before baking goes a long way.
Trader Joe's Margherita Pizza
Trader Joe's has its scandals, but you know what else it has? Quality products for low prices. The Margherita pizza goes for $4.79, which is a pretty solid deal in our book. The Margherita pizza is a pie with some subtlety and elegance. In its purest form? The freshness of the basil, tomato, and mozzarella should sing the sweetest aria. At the same time, can't one simply crave a pizza with basil and tomato without needing to also be a gardener? We love a premade Margherita pizza. Sometimes you just don't need to let perfect be the enemy of deliciousness, you know?
One person on Reddit praised the amount of sauce, along with the sweetness of the sauce. Don't expect a really crispy crust here, but another Redditor said that Trader Joe's "nailed the texture and bite," before calling it top tier. Texture and bite are crucial when it comes to a Margherita pizza. The crust is more prominent than with other kinds of pie. If you can find something resembling that in a frozen product? That's good news.
Mama Cozzi's Original Thin Pepperoni Pizza
If you're at Aldi? Look for Mama Cozzi's pizza, specifically the Original Thin Pepperoni Pizza. This Aldi private label item is a massive hit. At 14.3 ounces, it's slightly smaller than some pizzas on this list, but for $3.19? What're you going to do, pass that bargain up? The pies frequently sell out on Fridays, and pepperoni is by far the best seller.
It's not just the pros giving the thumbs up. YouTuber AJ Markle Pizza Reviews said he highly recommended this pizza, giving the camera a little eyebrow waggle while chewing. YouTubers Chomp Foods said they liked it and recommended cooking five minutes longer than what the package directions say. Anyone who's ever made a frozen pizza before understands that the package directions can contain some unforeseen variables. Ovens can have different intensity levels. Elevation can affect cook times. There's also the simple fact that you might prefer a chewier or crispier crust than the company that wrote the package instructions. The point is, don't take package instructions as gospel truth. Follow your own taste buds.
Trader Joe's Pizza Parlanno
Peppers and onions, sausage, and pepperoni. It's a fully loaded pizza, and it's just $5.49. How can you not love Trader Joe's Pizza Parlanno? It's even got a fun name to say. There's sort of a shared quality with a classic supreme pizza, but it's not quite the same. No black olives, for one thing. Instead of having every topping, it's more like this pizza has the correct toppings. Or at least a better balance.
One Redditor who claimed to have tried every TJ's frozen pizza called this one the best. Hey, when we did our ultimate ranking of Trader Joe's frozen pizzas, Pizza Parlanno made that list — our writer claimed the smell alone took them back to childhood afternoons spent in pizza parlors, playing arcade games. Imagine being able to smell that memory with a pizza you can cook at home! Another Redditor praised the toppings, and those are worth revisiting. You've got some spice from the pepperoni and sausage, but then the onions and peppers get sweeter as they cook. It's a beautiful balance.
Home Run Inn Ultra Thing Cheese Pizza
Available in almost every state, this Chicago legend is best known for its tavern-style pizza. Home Run Inn cheese goes for $4.88 on Amazon and is worth every penny. Tavern-style, for anyone not in the know, means an ultra-thin crust and usually fewer toppings than you might find on a deep-dish pizza. It's also the style of pizza that Chicagoans actually eat the most, so if you have Chicago friends you're trying to impress, go with Home Run Inn over deep-dish. The crust on this one is a totally unique experience. Thin and buttery like a cracker, yet still with some good chew. The fact that they can get all of those textures in a frozen product is truly one of the marvels of modern food science.
You can't go wrong with the pepperoni or sausage, but people really seem to like the cheese. One Redditor pointed out that they like to add their own toppings. Another Reddit commenter simply said it was straight fire. We have to agree with that assessment. Oh, and a quick pro tip, if you happen to be entertaining Chicagoans: Thin crust is cut into squares in that city. Don't serve triangles.
Gino's East of Chicago Deep-Dish
Is deep-dish pizza actually pizza? That's a silly question. There is crust, sauce, and cheese. There is an undeniable deliciousness factor. Still, deep-dish is controversial, and getting it in frozen form? That's a reach for some people. Okay, so perhaps this is a polarizing pie to put on this list of best frozen pizzas. We stand by it, though, in no small part because it is $6.99 on Amazon. You get 32 ounces of pizza for that measly seven bucks. That's right, it might look like a small pie, but it is 32 ounces of delicious deep-dish pizza. One person on Reddit advised that this pizza is more than enough to feed two.
Another Redditor called it a good value, while another praised the flavor of the cheese and sauce. If you want to indulge your inner hater and call a deep-dish pizza from Gino's East a casserole, or a bad lasagna, or whatever supposedly derogatory thing you can think of, that's fine by us. We'll be over here chowing down on deep-dish pizza, having a good time.
Red Baron Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza
If you like a buttery crust, this one's for you. Coming in at $4.82 at Walmart, Red Baron is good stuff for a reasonable price. Here's another example of a brand with many good topping combos to choose from, but people seem to like pepperoni the most. Sometimes the simpler a frozen pizza is, the better it tastes — especially with a buttery crust like Red Baron.
One person on Reddit called Red Baron their go-to frozen pizza. As has been a theme throughout our best frozen pizza pickings, this person also advised adding seasoning and spices to your liking. Upgrading frozen pizza is fun! There's something about the incongruity of approaching a premade food item like you're a chef, with your shakings of oregano and thinly sliced garlic sprinkled on top. Food should be fun. Of course, you need a good base to start from, which Red Baron provides. YouTuber Chef Justice Hunter said Red Baron was the clear winner over DiGiorno in a taste test.
Trader Joe's Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza
One for the aromatics lovers out there, and count us in. The Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza at Trader Joe's is an absolute umami bomb. Is it possible to put too much garlic on a pizza? No way. Then you add pesto? Don't even get us started on pesto; there are so many types of pesto to know about that we'll be here all day. You'd think, with these elegant ingredients, that this pizza would only be affordable to the richest members of the Medici family. Not the case: $6.49 for this deceptively simple beauty. "Simply fantastic," raved one commenter on Reddit.
If you want a little more toppings, one person on Reddit said they like to add olives, ricotta, and sliced scallions. Bringing in some brininess from olives, creaminess from ricotta, and fresh crunch from scallions is a great way to elevate the already heightened umami of this pizza. Your frozen pizza doesn't have to be plain cheese in order to be a canvas. All you need is a little culinary understanding and a willingness to try things.
DiGiorno Rising Crust Original Pepperoni Pizza
A shout-out to one of the all-timers. DiGiorno Rising Crust Original Pepperoni Pizza is a stellar frozen pizza. Coming in at $7.99, it's not delivery, as the saying goes. It's a pizza where "you can taste the excellence in literally every single ingredient," to quote one enthusiastic fan on Reddit. Another commenter called DiGiornio top tier. On a separate thread, a commenter claimed they would eat it even if it had been left out overnight and gotten cold. Now, we're betting that if you're reading an article about the best frozen pizzas under eight bucks, you've probably fallen asleep without putting the pizza away before. We at The Daily Meal cannot endorse eating pizza that's been sitting out unrefrigerated all night. We're just pointing out how passionately some people feel about DiGiorno.
DiGiorno is probably a lot of people's first frozen pizza, and it's easy to see why. Sure, there is the catchy advertising slogan, sticking in people's heads. That wouldn't have such staying power if the product were subpar, though. As frozen pizzas go — especially frozen pizzas at the right price point — DiGiorno is, in fact, top tier.