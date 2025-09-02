9 Frozen Pepperoni Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

Americans love pepperoni pizza. According to a 2023 YouGov poll, pepperoni was nearly twice as popular as the second-place pizza topping, with a quarter of all respondents ranking it as their favorite. There's something about the way those little spicy red discs interact with creamy melted cheese, tangy tomato sauce, and crispy crust that makes a pizza seem complete. Just take a look at the pizza emoji, and what do you see? That's right — the universal visual symbol for pizza in this digital age is a classic golden piece of pie laden with crimson slices of pepperoni.

Perhaps the reason Americans love pepperoni pizza so much is because it was actually invented in the United States. While on the surface it may seem like an old world Italian dish that made its way across the ocean, it was actually first created in New York by Italian-American immigrants. In fact, if you order pepperoni in Italy (spelled with only one p, but pronounced the same), you'll get bell peppers, not spicy cured sausage. When you're in the mood for America's favorite pizza, you have plenty of options, from delivery chains to gourmet pizzerias to even making your own from scratch. The cheapest and most convenient way to get your pepperoni fix, however, is simply popping a frozen pie into the oven. Not all frozen pizza is the same, however, so here's a ranking of nine popular brands to help you choose the best pepperoni pizza based on taste and value.