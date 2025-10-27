Customers Rave That One Frozen Pizza Brand Beats Restaurant Quality

When it comes to frozen pizza, there are a lot of differing opinions about which ones are the best and worst. Motor City Pizza Co., Screamin' Sicilian, and Red Baron are a few brands that customers call their favorites on Reddit. However, the one that many shoppers say is even better than restaurant quality is Home Run Inn.

At Daily Meal, Home Run Inn landed in eighth place in our ranking of nine frozen pepperoni pizzas. While we acknowledged the exceptional cheese coverage and pepperoni spacing, we felt the tomato sauce was too sweet and the crust was too crumbly and dense. However, that doesn't discount how happy customers as a whole have been with the quality of this brand. In one Reddit thread, a shopper said, "Yeah, of all the frozen pizza that you can easily purchase at the store, Home Run Inn is definitely the best. It's the only frozen pizza that has those extra spices (like anise seeds, I think), and you can definitely taste the difference."

Another customer said about their experience on Reddit, "I'm always on the hunt for a really good frozen pizza that approximates fresh, and this really might come the closest. Great flavor and the way the cheese came out was outstanding. Melty, plenty of it, with a great pull." In response, a commenter noted, "We used to live in the Chicago area and honestly I prefer the frozen version over the restaurant [emoji] I was talking to another woman recently who said the same thing." Many other patrons have echoed that sentiment in various posts.