13 Of The Worst Trade Joe's Scandals You Shouldn't Ignore

For a company with a relatively progressive, left-leaning image, being exposed as reluctant to accept employee unionizing at best and anti-union at worst was not a good look. If customers are suddenly aware that employees are not only struggling, but that their struggle is ignored? That in-store bell starts to sound less like a cheerful ring and more like an ominous toll. But T.J.'s didn't stop there.

In a bold response to allegations of unfairness, Trader Joe's decided to take their ball and go home. If allegedly threatening unionizing employees wasn't enough, the company joined with SpaceX, Amazon, and Starbucks in an effort to have the National Labor Relations Board declared unconstitutional. This is beyond refusing to negotiate. This is advocating that workers anywhere, not just Trader Joe's, should not have a right to a voice at all.

The suit has been described as "lose-lose" and "a potential for chaos" even by management-side lawyers. Harvard labor law professor Benjamin Sachs even claims that the legal theories invoked by these corporations threaten "our ability to have clean air, regulate food safety and assure safe and healthy workplaces" (via The Guardian). Sure, a corporation — even one as outwardly progressive as Trader Joe's — wants to maximize profits. But a grocery store chain signing on the relaxing of food safety standards should be a major blow to consumer confidence.