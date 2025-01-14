The Ultimate Ranking Of Trader Joe's Frozen Pizzas

When you need to put dinner on the table in a flash, without making a dent in your wallet, there's almost no better choice than Trader Joe's frozen meals. The nationwide grocery chain offers a multitude of one-bag or one-box dishes that are cheap, quick, and convenient, and there's one option that stands out in all of these categories: Pizza. With a core group of classic pies and a rotating selection of unique pizzas and flatbreads, you'll always be able to find something you're in the mood for, and most of Trader Joe's pizzas go from frozen to fully baked in fifteen minutes or less. Plus, you can cook them directly on the oven rack, so you don't need to sully even a single dish in preparation.

Trader Joe's offers so many different pizzas that standing there staring at the selection can bring on decision paralysis. I've experienced this more times than I can remember, so I decided to do something about it. I grabbed a dozen pizzas from the frozen aisle, of all flavors, shapes, and sizes, and tried them all one at a time to see which are winners, and which to weed out from future shopping trips. Read on to find out how they ranked, from worst to best.