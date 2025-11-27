Retro Christmas Dishes We Rarely See On The Dinner Table Today

The holiday season is almost here, which means it's time for lovely presents, being around family, and of course, a delicious Christmas feast. Since the holiday is celebrated by people worldwide, everyone has their own traditions — like the tradition of eating KFC for Christmas in Japan. Even when it comes to Americans, every home makes a different set of dishes to celebrate the holiday. But some offerings like glazed ham, chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, and even turkey have managed to become a staple for most Christmas feasts. However, have you ever wondered if, back in the day, people ate these exact same dishes that we eat today? As it turns out, that isn't the case. Just as food habits have generally evolved over time, Christmas dishes have, too.

For instance, during colonial times, Christmas feasts were much simpler and relied heavily on available meats and seasonal produce. A couple of centuries later, during financially hard times like the Great Depression, people made Christmas meals with affordable ingredients. Later in the mid-20th century, when convenience food took over, that shift was reflected in holiday dishes, too. Over all this time, while some dishes managed to break through and remain a staple for the holiday to this day, others slowly faded into obscurity. This story takes a look at those retro dishes that are rarely seen these days. Join us on this nostalgic trip to see what Christmas dishes were all about in the past.