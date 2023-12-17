15 Excellent Ways To Use Up Your Leftover Eggnog

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing that quite captures the holiday season like a glass of eggnog (spiked or not). With its warm, seasonally-appropriate spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, and clove, this custardy and often-alcohol-laced drink has become a staple of holiday parties. Its origins can be traced back to medieval posset in Britain, where it was enjoyed by aristocrats, but eggnog as we know it today came to America in the 1700s. Even George Washington had a personal recipe for the egg-and-milk-based cocktail, which was popular thanks to the ample livestock in the new world.

These days, you aren't limited to creating the drink yourself at home; commercial versions exist in just about every form imaginable, including vegan and lactose-free versions, and come in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties. While the drink is just as delicious when you're relaxing at home as when you're at a party, you may find yourself with way more than you need, especially if you've tried taste-testing different brands of eggnog to find your favorite. Luckily, there are lots of tasty ways to repurpose your leftover eggnog and we have 15 excellent ideas for you.