Elevate Canned Cranberry Sauce By Adding A Spicy Kick

Even among home cooks who swear that the best Thanksgiving recipes are made from scratch, plenty will still proudly adorn their holiday tables with a dish of canned cranberry sauce among their epic seasonal spread. There's just something about the tubed stuff that, for many, evokes nostalgia. While Ocean Spray, the nation's leading brand of this iconic holiday staple, claims that over 5 million gallons of the company's canned cranberry sauce is consumed over the fall and winter holiday season every year, there are some cranberry sauce lovers who might wish this classic seasonal food had a bit more to offer in the flavor department. The solution? Turn up the heat.

If you've been eating canned cranberry sauce for years but wish there was a way to make this classic mainstay more exciting around the holidays, you may just need to add a bit of spice. However, the best part about leveling up the seasoning of this celebrated side dish is that you don't need to be a fan of scorching heat to improve your canned cranberry sauce. Most homemade cranberry sauce varieties are made with a mixture of fresh cranberries, citrus fruit, sugar, and warming spices like cinnamon and clove. Knowing this, it's easy to apply multiple layers of flavor to your next can of cran.