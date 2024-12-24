What, Exactly, Is Mincemeat And Why Is It Called That?

History is loaded with preparations of meat that people might find unusual in modern times, but it's less common that these strange methods survive to the present day. Such is the case with mincemeat, a combination of several ingredients that — traditionally — included some kind of meat, and became an enduring part of Christmas celebrations in several English-speaking nations.

Mincemeat gets its name from the finely chopped (or "minced") meat that went into early recipes, often venison or beef. The meat was typically the dominant flavor profile of mincemeat, though flavors were affected heavily by other ingredients like dried and chopped fruits, spices, nuts, sugar, and — as a preservative for the meat — alcohol. Mincemeat could be savory or sweet and was often eaten as a pie around Christmastime.

Suet, or processed animal fat, was also traditionally added to mincemeat. The fat was stripped from the bones of usually a cow or sheep, and then chopped, clarified, and boiled to remove impurities. This process made the fat usable for cooking, where it added a ton of flavor and went especially well with mincemeat as a pastry filling.